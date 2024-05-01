Surprise WWE Monday Night Raw Draft Pick's Contract is Expiring Soon

2024 represents a contract year for a number of top WWE superstars. Top talent like WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have their deals expiring this summer. Both Drew McIntyre and Finn Balor were set to become free agents next month but put pen to paper on an extensions just a couple of days ago. NXT's Scrypts was recently informed that WWE will letting him walk when his current deal expires in June. Despite the uncertainty surrounding certain WWE superstars' long-term futures in the company, the 2024 WWE Draft assigned the likes of Lynch and Rollins to brands going into the remainder of the year.

WWE Raw Draft Pick's Contract Expires Soon

(Photo: WWE)

One WWE Monday Night Raw selection could leave the company before ever competing on the red brand.

As reported by Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, Dijak has yet to sign a WWE extension as of Tuesday morning, nor has he been approached about a new deal. Despite this, both Dijak and WWE are reportedly "confident" that they will come to terms on an extension. Dijak has garnered interest from other companies, and while AEW was not specifically named as an interested party, sources from within that company "expect" him to stay with WWE.

Both WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels are considered "vocal supporters" of Dijak.

It's worth noting that while creative has been pitching ideas for Dijon's main roster arrival, Dijak himself was not informed that he was being drafted to WWE Monday Night Raw and his televised reaction was one of genuine surprise.

"Absolutely expecting it," Dijak said when asked if was anticipating being selected during the 2024 WWE Draft. "I mean, I know who I am and they know who I am."

Dijak being drafted represents his second chance at WWE's main roster. He was first called up in 2020 as part of the infamous RETRIBUTION stable, a band of masked renegades that garnered significant criticism for their presentation and booking. Dijak, who had been competing as Dominik Dijakovic on NXT, was rebranded to T-Bar. Even after the faction split, Dijak remained stuck in the T-Bar gimmick for months. He returned to his roots in Fall 2022, going by just Dijak from then on.

"I got something that a lot of these people here [in NXT] don't have. These are great, talented superstars here. All of them are very, very impressive, but what they've never been is they've never been drafted to Monday Night Raw before. I have," Dijak continued. "That's in the past. T-Bar is dead. RETRIBUTION is dead. What's alive is Dijak. Everybody is about to feast your eyes on the Dijak Hijack of Monday Night Ratio."