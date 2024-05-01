Tiffany Stratton Responds to Bayley's Past Praise Ahead of WWE Backlash

Tiffany Stratton is one pinfall or submission away from immortalizing herself on WWE's main roster. This weekend at WWE Backlash, Stratton challenges for the WWE Women's Championship in her first shot at main roster gold. After leaping from NXT to WWE SmackDown this past February, Stratton has skyrocketed up the card, cementing herself as one of the top superstar's in the blue brand's women's division. This was evident in her performance during WWE Elimination Chamber, one which saw the Australian crowd give the rookie a cherished veteran's reaction. Praise for Stratton has come from within WWE as well, as fellow WWE superstars have often singled her out as a blossoming talent to watch for years to come.

One of those to praise the former NXT Women's Champion is Stratton's opponent at WWE Backlash, WWE Women's Champion Bayley. This past summer, Bayley shined a spotlight on Stratton's ability to showcase "presence," a quality that Bayley admitted she struggled with in her early days.

(Photo: WWE)

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Stratton responded to Bayley's kind words.

"I think she's amazing. She's been doing this for I think 14 years now," Stratton said. "She always tells me that I have another 14 years to catch up to her. Frankly, I don't think I need the 14 years. I've been doing this two and a half years and I'm already going toe to toe with her. We'll see what happens this Saturday."

Stratton, Bayley, and Naomi will do battle in a triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship this Saturday, May 4th at WWE Backlash, which begins at 1 PM ET.

WWE Backlash 2024 Card

(Photo: WWE)