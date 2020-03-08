WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Pay-Per-View Betting Odds

WWE's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday night. The show serves as WWE's final major event before WrestleMania 36, and could point at what WWE has in store for a sizable chunk of the April 5 card. BetOnline has been keeping track of the matches as they've been announced, and released the final betting odds on Sunday afternoon hours before the event.

The main event, a six-woman Elimination Chamber match for a shot at Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship, has Shayna Baszler heavily favored to win at -1400. Asuka, who has challenged Lynch for the title several times in recent months, sits in second place at +600. Meanwhile, all four champions are expected to retain, Aleister Black is favored to get a win over AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan is predicted to take down Drew Gulak.

Check out the full betting lines below:

Shayna Baszler (-1400) vs. Asuka (+600) vs. Natalya (+1600) vs. Ruby Riott (+2000) vs. Liv Morgan (+2500) vs. Sarah Logan (+2500) (Elimination Chamber Match)

Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman (-500) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn (+300)

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison (-150) vs. The Usos (+225) vs. The New Day (+450) vs. Heavy Machinery (+1000) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (+1600) vs. Lucha House Party (+3300) (Elimination Chamber Match)

Raw Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits (-250) vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy (+170)

AJ Styles (+110) vs. Aleister Black (-150) (No DQ Match)

United States Champion Andrade (-130) vs. Humberto Carrillo (+110)

Daniel Bryan (-420) vs. Drew Gulak (+300)

Given that Baszler and Lynch have been teasing a feud for weeks regardless of the Elimination Chamber result, it's no surprise that the former NXT Women's Champion is favored to win.

It's also worth mentioning that the betting lines don't specify whether or not The Undertaker will get involved in the Styles vs. Black match. "The Deadman" returned to WWE television at Super ShowDown and took down Styles with a single chokeslam.

Here's what WWE officially has planned for WrestleMania 36 so far:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. TBD.

