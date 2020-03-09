WWE Elimination Chamber: Fans Are Loving Kevin Owens Showing Up with Popcorn
Seth Rollins has been on quite a tear for the past few months following his major turn into one of the biggest bad guys on the Monday Night Raw roster. Now that he fully believes himself to be a messiah and has recruited the Authors of Pain and Murphy to his side, he's really been feeling himself much to the chagrin of Kevin Owens. Because although Owens wasn't involved in any way with the Raw Tag Team Championship match at Elimination Chamber, he made his presence known in quite the hilarious way.
Showing up to the event with a box of popcorn in tow, Owens relaxed on the Spanish announce table while the match between the Street Profits and Seth Rollins and Murphy went on. This culminated in a hilarious moment in which he threw popcorn right in Rollins' face as a distraction. Eventually, Street Profits were able to win at the end of the day and Owens was able to rub salted popcorn in the wound with a choice stunner.
🍿🍿🍿 is @WWERollins' Kryptonite.#WWEChamber @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/PBui0UeHQR— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 9, 2020
Read on to see what fans are saying about Kevin Owens' big popcorn moment and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Goals
I aspire to be Kevin Owens level of chilled. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/LO6ROUouGb— GiveMeSport - Wrestling & WWE (@GMS_WWE) March 9, 2020
Premium Popcorn Content
Wwe always here to give us premium popcorn content #wwechamber #EliminationChamber #kevinowens #SethRollins pic.twitter.com/v00y7WIdwI— Gorilla Press Radio (@gprcast) March 9, 2020
"How I Feel Most Friday Nights"
Kevin Owens replicating how i feel watching Smackdown most Friday nights.#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/jb3jofnd03— WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) March 9, 2020
"Literally Me Right Now"
Kevin Owens is literally me right now #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/3GDJK308xO— OCTO SCHWEINSTEIGER (@Octo_DieNummer1) March 9, 2020
He Deserves it
I hope Kevin Owens enjoys his popcorn and has a great rest of his day— Robbie (@rebelnakamura) March 9, 2020
So Good
Just a vid of Kevin Owens eating popcorn! pic.twitter.com/ZNy00G8RLt— 💕✨ (@AnnetteReid247) March 9, 2020
BIG MOOD
Kevin Owens chilling and eating Popcorn is a fucking MOOD#WWEChamber #EliminationChamber— IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) March 9, 2020
Wait a Minute...
Kevin Owens throwing popcorn at Seth Rollins like "POCKET SAND" #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/jryG8e7cke— 2020 can bite my ass (@loser_domi) March 9, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.