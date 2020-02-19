WWE Superstar Seth Rollins Calls Out The Pope In New Tweet

Seth Rollins is taking his "Monday Night Messiah" gimmick to new heights on social media. The former world champion held his first "sermon" on Monday Night Raw this week, intimidating various religious figures as he chastised wrestlers who opposed him and claimed anyone who did would be exterminated. This led to Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders running out, and a brawl ensued. Raw went off the air this week with Rollins forcing a disqualification during a six-man tag match, but before he and his followers could "crucify" Owens they were attacked by the Street Profits.

On Tuesday WWE uploaded a photo from Raw where Rollins bowed to one of his fans in the crowd, imitating The Pope. Rollins decided to retweet the photo and tag Pope Francis.

Sadly, His Holiness didn't respond.

WWE announced shortly after Raw that Rollins and Murphy will defend their Raw Tag Team Championships at Super ShowDown against the Street Profits. Check out the show's full card below:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Carmella/Naomi

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rusev (Gauntlet Match)

Rollins turned heel in December, blaming the fans for turning on him throughout 2019.

"I stick my neck out for you guys," Rollins said is his first promo as a heel. "And not just in the ring, but in the media too. And what do I get? What do I get? I get spit on, I get disrespected and I'm sick of it. I came out here last week and told Kevin Owens, I told you guys, I had nothing to do with the AOP and that was the truth. But the truth, the truth isn't good enough for you. You called me a liar, and why? Because some blithering idiot that you worship named Kevin Owens, some flavor of the month Kevin Owens, who couldn't lace my boots Kevin Owens, called me a liar. And you jumped on that bandwagon."

"You want to push me? Well it's time for Seth Freaking Rollins to push back," he shouted. "Your negativity has become a self-fulfilling prophecy. And that self-fulfilling prophecy has turned your fiction into fact. It has turned me to stand side-by-side with two men who understand me. It has turned me to stand side-by-side with The AOP."

