AEW Fans Think Brodie Lee's Exalted One Gimmick Is a Vince McMahon Parody

This week's AEW Dynamite featured a backstage vignette involving Brodie Lee (formerly known as Luke Harper) sitting at a dinner table alongside two members of The Dark Order. While his arrival last week was well-received, fans online couldn't help but notice that, between the suit, growling voice and outburst of anger when someone sneezed, the persona seemed eerily familiar to Vince McMahon. The immediate reaction was somewhat mixed, as some fans thought it was hilarious while others found it unnecessary to have a gimmick link back to AEW's main competition in WWE.

Check out the segment and fan reactions below, and let us know what you think down in the comments!