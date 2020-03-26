AEW Fans Think Brodie Lee’s Exalted One Gimmick Is a Vince McMahon Parody

This week’s AEW Dynamite featured a backstage vignette involving Brodie Lee (formerly known as Luke Harper) sitting at a dinner table alongside two members of The Dark Order. While his arrival last week was well-received, fans online couldn’t help but notice that, between the suit, growling voice and outburst of anger when someone sneezed, the persona seemed eerily familiar to Vince McMahon. The immediate reaction was somewhat mixed, as some fans thought it was hilarious while others found it unnecessary to have a gimmick link back to AEW’s main competition in WWE.

Check out the segment and fan reactions below

What would you give to have dinner with The Exalted One @ThisBrodieLee..? EVERYTHING. #JoinDarkOrder #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/T7QcNCsZtU — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 26, 2020

The Evidence Is Compelling

Like Vince McMahon, Brodie Lee doesn’t like when people sneeze in his presence. pic.twitter.com/6bnSaCXioS #AEW #AEWDynamite — NoDQ.com: WWE Wrestlemania 36 news #Wrestlemania (@nodqdotcom) March 26, 2020

ALL CAPS!

OMG. @ThisBrodieLee is Vince McMahon as a character. LMAO.



“You’re not the first out of touch old man to not believe in me.”

“We do what we want, when we want”

“We pray on the weak”

“DID YOU SNEEZE IN MY ROOM?!! GET OUTTA HERE!!” @AEWonTNT @AEWrestling @bryanalvarez pic.twitter.com/ilpdI4mxbZ — DumLIT (@Pierce807) March 26, 2020

*Gulp*

Wonderful!

“Not the first out of touch old man” .. the disdain for sneezing .. the jabs at @VinceMcMahon are pic.twitter.com/gDN2Z8tsoR — 😤😩 Duckin Famnit 🙄😒 (@DuckinFamnit) March 26, 2020

Already Some Critics

So it looks like that they are taking Vince McMahon shots with Brodie Lee’s character. Yawn… — Aaron Wood – Not A Stand Up Comedian (@aaron24wood) March 26, 2020

Do Not Want

Is the Exalted One just gonna be Vince McMahon ribs? Cuz if it is then I don’t want it https://t.co/KWW4TQa2cO — ジョナ Captain of the Fire Fist Pirates (@NAMELEISONFIRE) March 26, 2020

Also a Nod Towards Bray Wyatt