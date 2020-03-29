Watch: WWE Superstars Pick Their Mount Rushmores of Pro Wrestling

By Connor Casey

The latest edition of WWE's "Pop Question" had numerous WWE Superstars pick their Mount Rushmores of professional wrestling. Some picked all-time greats like The Rock, Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan, others picked themselves and their loved ones, some stayed in character and a few tried to earn some bonus points with the boss by picking Vince McMahon. You can check out the results of everyone's Mount Rushmore in the list below, along with a couple extra added in that a few legends have given in recent months.

Seth Rollins

  • The Rock
  • "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
  • Hulk Hogan 
  • Vince McMahon

Charlotte Flair

  • Andrade
  • Charlotte Flair
  • Kurt Angle
  • Ric Flair

Becky Lynch

Lynch broke her list down into two categories — best Superstars and best "pure wrestlers."

Superstars 

  • The Rock, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, John Cena

Pure Wrestlers

  • Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle

The Miz

  • The Miz
  • Maryse
  • Monroe Mizanin
  • Madison Mizanin

Shayna Baszler

  • Hulk Hogan
  • Ultimate Warrior
  • Bruno Sammartino
  • WrestleMania 13's "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Luke Gallows

  • AJ Styles
  • Karl Anderson
  • Luke Gallows
  • The Rock

Karl Anderson

  • AJ Styles
  • Steve Austin
  • The Rock
  • Asuka
  • Not Luke Gallows

Liv Morgan

  • Liv Morgan 
  • Mickie James
  • Vince McMahon
  • Shawn Michales

Jason Jordan

  • Kurt Angle (his father)
  • Mr. Perfect
  • "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
  • Eddie Guerrero 

The Rock

Just for good measure, we're adding in some noticeable lists from recent months

The Rock gave his list via a tweet back in November.

  • Hulk Hogan
  • Ric Flair
  • Gorgeous George/Bruno Sammartino
  • Steve Austin

Kurt Angle

Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle gave his list during an interview with The Sun in January.

  • Ric Flair
  • Steve Austin
  • The Rock
  • Shawn Michaels

A guy like Shawn Michaels would be on the Mount Rushmore, Ric Flair would be on Mount Rushmore," Angle said. "I don't see Brock as an overall athlete that would be up there. But don't get me wrong, what he does in the ring, no-one does better."

"'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock," he later added. "I would never put myself up there, it's just not who I am. I imagine some people do, but when I think about Mount Rushmore, I don't think of myself."

