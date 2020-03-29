Watch: WWE Superstars Pick Their Mount Rushmores of Pro Wrestling

The latest edition of WWE's "Pop Question" had numerous WWE Superstars pick their Mount Rushmores of professional wrestling. Some picked all-time greats like The Rock, Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan, others picked themselves and their loved ones, some stayed in character and a few tried to earn some bonus points with the boss by picking Vince McMahon. You can check out the results of everyone's Mount Rushmore in the list below, along with a couple extra added in that a few legends have given in recent months. Who do you think belongs on the Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling? Leave your list down in the comments!

Seth Rollins (Photo: WWE) The Rock

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Hulk Hogan

Vince McMahon

Charlotte Flair (Photo: WWE) Andrade

Charlotte Flair

Kurt Angle

Ric Flair

Becky Lynch (Photo: WWE.com) Lynch broke her list down into two categories — best Superstars and best "pure wrestlers." Superstars The Rock, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, John Cena Pure Wrestlers Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle

The Miz (Photo: WWE) The Miz

Maryse

Monroe Mizanin

Madison Mizanin

Shayna Baszler (Photo: WWE) Hulk Hogan

Ultimate Warrior

Bruno Sammartino

WrestleMania 13's "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Luke Gallows (Photo: WWE.com) AJ Styles

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

The Rock

Karl Anderson (Photo: WWE.com) AJ Styles

Steve Austin

The Rock

Asuka

Not Luke Gallows

Liv Morgan (Photo: WWE) Liv Morgan

Mickie James

Vince McMahon

Shawn Michales

Jason Jordan (Photo: WWE) Kurt Angle (his father)

Mr. Perfect

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Eddie Guerrero