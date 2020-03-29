Watch: WWE Superstars Pick Their Mount Rushmores of Pro Wrestling

The latest edition of WWE’s “Pop Question” had numerous WWE Superstars pick their Mount Rushmores of professional wrestling. Some picked all-time greats like The Rock, Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan, others picked themselves and their loved ones, some stayed in character and a few tried to earn some bonus points with the boss by picking Vince McMahon. You can check out the results of everyone’s Mount Rushmore in the list below, along with a couple extra added in that a few legends have given in recent months.
Seth Rollins
- The Rock
- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
- Hulk Hogan
- Vince McMahon
Charlotte Flair
- Andrade
- Charlotte Flair
- Kurt Angle
- Ric Flair
Becky Lynch
Lynch broke her list down into two categories — best Superstars and best “pure wrestlers.”
Superstars
- The Rock, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, John Cena
Pure Wrestlers
- Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle
The Miz
- The Miz
- Maryse
- Monroe Mizanin
- Madison Mizanin
Shayna Baszler
- Hulk Hogan
- Ultimate Warrior
- Bruno Sammartino
- WrestleMania 13’s “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
Luke Gallows
- AJ Styles
- Karl Anderson
- Luke Gallows
- The Rock
Karl Anderson
- AJ Styles
- Steve Austin
- The Rock
- Asuka
- Not Luke Gallows
Liv Morgan
- Liv Morgan
- Mickie James
- Vince McMahon
- Shawn Michales
Jason Jordan
- Kurt Angle (his father)
- Mr. Perfect
- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
- Eddie Guerrero
The Rock
Just for good measure, we’re adding in some noticeable lists from recent months
The Rock gave his list via a tweet back in November.
- Hulk Hogan
- Ric Flair
- Gorgeous George/Bruno Sammartino
- Steve Austin
*I made an edit after thinking about the wrestling star’s impact and drawing power during their respective runs.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 29, 2019
Thanks for the carve out and always a cool debate.
I’d go with/
Hulk Hogan
Ric Flair
Gorgeous George/Bruno Sammartino
Steve Austin 🐍 #WrestlingsMtRushmore https://t.co/4nyQsoClXp
Kurt Angle
Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle gave his list during an interview with The Sun in January.
- Ric Flair
- Steve Austin
- The Rock
- Shawn Michaels
A guy like Shawn Michaels would be on the Mount Rushmore, Ric Flair would be on Mount Rushmore,” Angle said. “I don’t see Brock as an overall athlete that would be up there. But don’t get me wrong, what he does in the ring, no-one does better.”
“‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and The Rock,” he later added. “I would never put myself up there, it’s just not who I am. I imagine some people do, but when I think about Mount Rushmore, I don’t think of myself.”