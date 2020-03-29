Watch: WWE Superstars Pick Their Mount Rushmores of Pro Wrestling

The latest edition of WWE’s “Pop Question” had numerous WWE Superstars pick their Mount Rushmores of professional wrestling. Some picked all-time greats like The Rock, Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan, others picked themselves and their loved ones, some stayed in character and a few tried to earn some bonus points with the boss by picking Vince McMahon. You can check out the results of everyone’s Mount Rushmore in the list below, along with a couple extra added in that a few legends have given in recent months.

Who do you think belongs on the Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling? Leave your list down in the comments!

Seth Rollins

The Rock

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Hulk Hogan

Vince McMahon

Charlotte Flair

Andrade

Charlotte Flair

Kurt Angle

Ric Flair

Becky Lynch

Lynch broke her list down into two categories — best Superstars and best “pure wrestlers.”

Superstars

The Rock, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, John Cena

Pure Wrestlers

Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle

The Miz

The Miz

Maryse

Monroe Mizanin

Madison Mizanin

Shayna Baszler

Hulk Hogan

Ultimate Warrior

Bruno Sammartino

WrestleMania 13’s “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Luke Gallows

AJ Styles

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

The Rock

Karl Anderson

AJ Styles

Steve Austin

The Rock

Asuka

Not Luke Gallows

Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan

Mickie James

Vince McMahon

Shawn Michales

Jason Jordan

Kurt Angle (his father)

Mr. Perfect

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Eddie Guerrero

The Rock

Just for good measure, we’re adding in some noticeable lists from recent months

The Rock gave his list via a tweet back in November.

Hulk Hogan

Ric Flair

Gorgeous George/Bruno Sammartino

Steve Austin

*I made an edit after thinking about the wrestling star’s impact and drawing power during their respective runs.

Thanks for the carve out and always a cool debate.

I’d go with/

Hulk Hogan

Ric Flair

Gorgeous George/Bruno Sammartino

Steve Austin 🐍 #WrestlingsMtRushmore https://t.co/4nyQsoClXp — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 29, 2019

Kurt Angle

Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle gave his list during an interview with The Sun in January.

Ric Flair

Steve Austin

The Rock

Shawn Michaels

A guy like Shawn Michaels would be on the Mount Rushmore, Ric Flair would be on Mount Rushmore,” Angle said. “I don’t see Brock as an overall athlete that would be up there. But don’t get me wrong, what he does in the ring, no-one does better.”

“‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and The Rock,” he later added. “I would never put myself up there, it’s just not who I am. I imagine some people do, but when I think about Mount Rushmore, I don’t think of myself.”