Braun Strowman Reacts to Getting Booked as Roman Reigns' Replacement at WrestleMania 36 Against Goldberg

✖

WWE officially confirmed on this week's Friday Night SmackDown that Braun Strowman would be replacing Roman Reigns as the challenger for Goldberg's WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 this weekend. The announcement came with shockingly little fanfare during the show, and "The Monster Among Men" didn't even get a chance to cut a promo regarding his title shot during the show. However Strowman did take to social media not long after the show ended and gave his two cents on the situation.

If Strowman wins, it will mark his first world championship reign with the company.

The world is a crazy place.

We’re living in crazy times.

I’m honored to face @Goldberg for the Universal Title at #WrestleMania. ...but he’s still gonna

GET. THESE. HANDS. #ManiaMonster https://t.co/kE1O43ZB7u — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 4, 2020

The news that Reigns had pulled out of WrestleMania amid the coronavirus pandemic broke last week, and Reigns confirmed it via Instagram on Monday.

"You already know what's going on, it's all over the news, the dirt sheets, whatever you want to call em, that I pulled out of WrestleMania," Reigns said, voicing hs frustration over wrestling fans who criticized him for his decision. "And it's funny because for years now, years, people are like, 'Don't show up to WrestleMania! We don't want you in it!' Ya know what I mean? There's a nice handful of dudes and haters that didn't want me there. But the moment I make a choice for me and my family, I'm a 'coward.' I'm a 'sissy.' A lot of different things that I am now. But you don't know the whole story."

"All you know is what you think," he continued. "'Oh, well his health' and this and that, but you don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns. You don't know if I have family in my household, older family. So yeah, like the old saying, man ... go and flip that cover open and read a few pages, get into a few chapters before you really start running your mouth. And just take this time to better yourself, be present and make the most out of this."

Here's the official card for WrestleMania 36 as of now. The show will air on 7 p.m. on both Satuday and Sunday night via the WWE Network and on pay-per-view providers.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Edge vs. Randy Orton SmackDown Tag Team Championships: TBD (Ladder Match)

TBD (Ladder Match) Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

ComicBook Nation Podcast

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.