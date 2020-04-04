WWE Confirms WrestleMania 36 Night One Match Order

✖

WWE opened up the WrestleMania 36 kickoff show on Saturday night by confirming the full match order for the first night of the two-night event. The eight matches on the card will include Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match, Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women's Championshi, Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship, the triple threat ladder match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Elias vs. Baron Corbin, the Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

The headlining match of the night will see Braun Strowman challenge Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship.

Here's what that leaves for Night Two:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Edge vs. Randy Orton Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

