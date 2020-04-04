WWE Confirms WrestleMania 36 Night One Match Order

WWE opened up the WrestleMania 36 kickoff show on Saturday night by confirming the full match order for the first night of the two-night event. The eight matches on the card will include Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match, Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women’s Championshi, Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship, the triple threat ladder match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Elias vs. Baron Corbin, the Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

The headlining match of the night will see Braun Strowman challenge Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship.

Here’s what that leaves for Night Two: