WrestleMania's Boneyard Match Has Lucha Underground Fans Taking Notice

WrestleMania absolutely brought the house down with Saturday’s Boneyard Match and Lucha Underground fans are taking notice. The Undertaker and AJ Styles’ main event on night one proved to be a crowd-pleaser in a major way. Sometimes all you need to tell a compelling story is a closed set, an open grave, and a derelict farmhouse. Taker threw things back to the American Badass era with the motorcycle and bandana. Styles bringing out Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and more to meddle only heaped more theatrics on the proceedings. For Lucha Underground fans though, things seemed to be really familiar.

Twitter was basically hitting on all cylinders during the event. All the amazing memes from wrestling fans of The Undertaker hovering behind Styles and The Phenomenal One’s hand coming out of the ground had people laughing. One thing that was unmistakable was how many people were bringing up Matt Hardy’s Final Deletion and Lucha Underground’s role in popularizing these highly produced, cinematic-style matches and they’ve got a point.

Hey, let’s go ahead and give Matt Hardy and Lucha Underground their flowers too. No way you convince me to be into anything like this like five years ago — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) April 5, 2020

Hardy’s hand in things is undeniable, as his output with the Broken persona and the general surreal tone of he and Brother Nero’s output was absolutely wild during their time with Impact Wrestling. It’s almost too much to layout here, but The Final Deletion and Total Nonstop Deletion are absolutely worth going to find if you have the time. (We’re all stuck inside, go ahead and find that once you’re done reading this article.) But, that wasn’t the only option for these kinds of wild matches.

lucha underground walked so the bone zone could fly — Bill Hanstock (@sundownmotel) April 5, 2020

Lucha Underground had quite a few of these segments where supernatural events would occur. We all love coffin matches, but in LU you had Grave Consequences matches where the performers died if they got closed inside. There was Drago literally transforming into a dragon and Aerostar being a time-traveler randomly. Matanza literally was killing and eating people for a whole season before it really got explained. So, there’s obviously a feeling among some wrestling fans that these matches and storylines have influenced decisions like the BoneYard Match.

