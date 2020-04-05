WrestleMania’s Boneyard Match Has Lucha Underground Fans Taking Notice

WrestleMania absolutely brought the house down with Saturday’s Boneyard Match and Lucha Underground fans are taking notice. The Undertaker and AJ Styles’ main event on night one proved to be a crowd-pleaser in a major way. Sometimes all you need to tell a compelling story is a closed set, an open grave, and a derelict farmhouse. Taker threw things back to the American Badass era with the motorcycle and bandana. Styles bringing out Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and more to meddle only heaped more theatrics on the proceedings. For Lucha Underground fans though, things seemed to be really familiar.

Twitter was basically hitting on all cylinders during the event. All the amazing memes from wrestling fans of The Undertaker hovering behind Styles and The Phenomenal One’s hand coming out of the ground had people laughing. One thing that was unmistakable was how many people were bringing up Matt Hardy’s Final Deletion and Lucha Underground‘s role in popularizing these highly produced, cinematic-style matches and they’ve got a point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hey, let’s go ahead and give Matt Hardy and Lucha Underground their flowers too. No way you convince me to be into anything like this like five years ago — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) April 5, 2020

Hardy’s hand in things is undeniable, as his output with the Broken persona and the general surreal tone of he and Brother Nero’s output was absolutely wild during their time with Impact Wrestling. It’s almost too much to layout here, but The Final Deletion and Total Nonstop Deletion are absolutely worth going to find if you have the time. (We’re all stuck inside, go ahead and find that once you’re done reading this article.) But, that wasn’t the only option for these kinds of wild matches.

lucha underground walked so the bone zone could fly — Bill Hanstock (@sundownmotel) April 5, 2020

Lucha Underground had quite a few of these segments where supernatural events would occur. We all love coffin matches, but in LU you had Grave Consequences matches where the performers died if they got closed inside. There was Drago literally transforming into a dragon and Aerostar being a time-traveler randomly. Matanza literally was killing and eating people for a whole season before it really got explained. So, there’s obviously a feeling among some wrestling fans that these matches and storylines have influenced decisions like the BoneYard Match.

Do you think that Hardy or Lucha Underground deserve more credit? Let us know in the comments! Check out the discussion down below:

Vampiro wants to set the record straight!

Then make sure they know what the hell they’re talking about, and where it originally came from!https://t.co/ZbApMAvQ8p https://t.co/iHuYHpKkxv — vampiro (@vampiro_vampiro) April 5, 2020

Matt Hardy sounds off!

My twitter feed exploded.



Thanks for all the love, folks.. I’m truly honored. Cinematic matches 100% work with the right characters, scenario & fanbase – I envisioned them as a new branch of pro wrestling years ago.



Much like TLC did, The #BROKEN Universe will leave its mark. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 5, 2020

One fan’s response

Hate to burst your bubble but you weren’t the guy who came up with that style. There was something called Lucha Underground that did it long before you. Let’s keep it 💯 https://t.co/omWPJbeGK1 — Mike Greenberry (@DialUpWIFI4Life) April 5, 2020

Just insanity

An evolution of what the Broken Matt/Final Deletion insanity and some of the stuff they were doing in Lucha Underground. Production values, a little cheese…great stuff. Revved to see Cena-Fiend now — RoldBoxing (@RoldBoxing) April 5, 2020

Goldust and Piper shout-out

Shout outs to lucha underground and Goldust vs Rowdy Roddy Piper if we keeping it a whole buck #BoneyardMatch — jojo’s bizarre ride II the pharcyde (@gregmutah) April 5, 2020

People just loved this match

WWE became Lucha Underground and I am here for it https://t.co/7ZNksC8Tz2 — andrew mencias resists (@andymancy) April 5, 2020

The arguments are rolling online

Everybody’s talking about how the #WrestleMania #BoneyardMatch ripped off the cinematic stylings of Matt Hardy’s Total Nonstop Deletion.



Meanwhile the ghosts of Lucha Underground are like … pic.twitter.com/ZG2NwgbgKl — Ｃｈｒｉｓ Ｈａｒｒｉｓ (@stalegum) April 5, 2020

That Mortal Kombat reference

That mania just makes me think how Lucha underground would’ve been great without a crowd and without announcing or an announcer treating it like mortal kombat — Goo Punch (@xwilkmanx) April 5, 2020

People are HYPE

Being a huge fan of Lucha underground this really excited me & Hardy as well. Just glad it’s on a bigger platform for other people to enjoy. I know I was in the minority even when WWE tried to do their own thing with Matt/Bray/Orton. I enjoyed those things- tonight was great! — Devon Ashmann (@d7dawg) April 5, 2020

Not a fan

Lucha Underground never did Cinematic matches. They did skits and promos. — RedZero (@lRedzero) April 5, 2020

The Final Deletion was dope tho

mentioning The Final Deletion but not mentioning Lucha Underground pic.twitter.com/sfE6v09JCD — Aaron (@AaronHastings15) April 5, 2020

F I N A L D E L E T I O N

Matt Hardy has every right to take credit for the boneyard match. Final Deletion changed the game in so many ways — most wholesome man on this app (@GARDNERWINSHEW) April 5, 2020

Taker is a legend for a reason

Um. Let me tell you something. The Undertaker blazed the trail for gimmicks like the one he has now,with put a doubt Matt’s entire gimmick has inspiration from Taker. And they have done graveyard types of matches before. Don’t go trying to pull that sh*t out — Steve Taylor (@SteveTa60742529) April 5, 2020

There are so many people showing love

All I’m saying is that Lucha Underground was way ahead of its time. — Headlocked Comics (@HeadlockedComic) April 5, 2020

Sad, but true

This is as close to Lucha Underground coming back as we’re going to get. — Dandy Chiggins (@BobbyFJtown) April 5, 2020

LOL

Is this Lucha Underground — VinceMcMahonGoogling (@VinceGoogling) April 5, 2020

A real question