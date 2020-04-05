WWE Fans Are Blown Away by How Great The Undertaker's Boneyard Match at WrestleMania Was
The Undertaker and AJ Styles battled it out in a Boneyard Match in the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night One on Saturday night, and fans simply couldn't believe how much fun the match was. Unlike the rest of the show, which took place inside the empty WWE Performance Center, the two battled on a closed set that included an open grave and an abandoned farmhouse. Undertaer arrived in his American Badass gear (much to the delight of nostalgic fans), but Styles had a few tricks up his sleeve with Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and a gang of hooded druids coming to his aid. The pair battled all around the farm, eventually leading to Taker tossing Gallows off the roof, hitting Anderson with a Piledrive and chokeslamming Styles onto a pile of wood 10 feet below.
The match culminated in Taker throwing Styles inside the grave, then tossing a large pile of dirt on him to seal the deal
The deed is done. Goodnight, @AJStylesOrg.#WrestleMania #BoneyardMatch #Undertaker pic.twitter.com/N3vUS0pUdW— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
Fans and wrestlers alike were simply stunned by the cinematic experience. Check out some of the best reactions below and let us know what you thought in the comments!
The BEST
THAT WAS THE BEST THING I HAVE EVER SEEN #BoneyardMatch— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) April 5, 2020
The Boss Applauds
I am clapping #BoneyardMatch #Wrestlemania36 pic.twitter.com/nfU1LV3ryN— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 5, 2020
Classic Undertaker
Okay, every Undertaker match to be done like that, yeah?
That was brilliant. Absurd. Insane. Fun. Horror.
Yeah, that's the Undertaker.#Wrestlemania #Wrestlemania36 #BoneyardMatch #WWE #Undertaker #ajstyles pic.twitter.com/8WNBM1ROd4— Craig_Hermit (@CraigHermit2) April 5, 2020
Five Stars!
How many stars I give the #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/gRzkHrT1cK— Mike Ryan (Ruiz) (@MichaelRyanRuiz) April 5, 2020
Aint NOBODY Man Enough
WE SOME SOUTHERN BOYS— What a Maneuver! (@WAManeuver) April 5, 2020
WITH THE FARMER STRENGTH#WrestleMania #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/7RGj2iYQ2E
An Honor
That just reminded me why I love this crazy little thing called professional wrestling at a time where I and plenty of others really needed it.
Thank you Undertaker, thank you AJ Styles, that was an absolute classic and I was honored to watch it. #WrestleMania #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/jlLYYgFv8T— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) April 5, 2020
Instant Classic
This goes down as one of my favorite moments in @WWE history without a doubt. This was fantastic. #BoneYardMatch #WrestleMania— Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) April 5, 2020
Beautiful
THAT #BONEYARDMATCH.
That was so fucking beautiful. The dark disturbing nature of the Undertaker. The lighting. The crescendo of his music. The badass rock video. The whole fucking story of that match.
THAT IS HOW YOU DO UNDERTAKER AT #WRESTLEMANIA
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zh1QJp6deI— 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@PhoenixAEW) April 5, 2020
