WWE WrestleMania: Stream This Video Of Fans Cheering To Add To Your WWE Experience

Instead of taking place inside of a football stadium, this year's WrestleMania was shunted into the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. And because of the coronavirus pandemic, the show had to take place without any fans in the crowd to react to matches and moments. As the first night of the show went on, it became abundantly clear that the lack of fans was hurting the matches given that all of their impressive moves and victories were met by silence (aside from entrance music and the commentary team).

Luckily there's a solution to fix that problem. The YouTube channel "N Beats" has a full hour loop of audio of a crowd cheering, which goes a long way in helping the Mania matches have a "Big Fight" feel. Try playing the video below during the matches and see how well it works!

Here are the results from WrestleMania 36 Night One so far:

Women's Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors (New Champions)

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

And here's the lineup for Night Two:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Much like the first night, Night Two of WrestleMania will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night on the WWE Network.

