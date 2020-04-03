WrestleMania 36: How to Watch, Start Time, Match Card, Predictions,

WrestleMania 36 is this Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the show was moved from the 80,000-plus seat Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the WWE training facility, where it will take place in front of no audience.

Portions of the WrestleMania show were reportedly pre-taped back on March 25-26. Triple H, who is also the COO of WWE, said in an interview this week that some portions of the show will air live.

How to Watch WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania Match Card and Schedule

For the first time in WrestleMania history, the show will be spread across two days. WWE has not yet confirmed which matches will take place on which night. But according to the Twitter account WrestleVotes, the "Graveyard Match" between The Undertaker and AJ Styles and the "Firefly Fun House Match" between John Cena and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will take place on separate nights. It has previously been reported that both matches would take place on closed sets outside the WWE Performance Center.

Both Night One and Night Two will air on the WWE Network along with various cable providers, FOXSports.com and FITE TV. Each show will begin at 7 p.m. ET and include a one-hour kickoff show the night prior.

WrestleMania Matches

The official card for the event is listed below. Both the Universal Championship match (Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns) and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match (a triple threat ladder match between The Miz & John Morrison, The New Day and The Usos) have reportedly been changed. WWE has not confirmed either of their replacements.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. TBD

Goldberg vs. TBD John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match)

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match)

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: TBD

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Hosted by Rob Gronkowski

