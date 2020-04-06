Did The Undertaker Tease His Retirement After the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania?

The Undertaker put one of his best performances in years at WrestleMania 36 when he and AJ Styles clashed in a Boneyard Match. The bout, which was pre-taped on a closed set and reportedly took eight hours to film, had everything from open graves to pyro and lazers to the return of Taker's "American Badass" gimmick, all of which received high praise from fans watching along at home. But now that WrestleMania is over, fans are wondering what's next for the 55-year-old legend.

"The Deadman" seemed to pose that question himself when he took to Instagram on Sunday, posting a photo from the match with a caption that made fans wonder if he was finally hanging up his boots.

View this post on Instagram It was a hell of a ride! #BoneyardMatch #WrestleMania #30years A post shared by Undertaker (@undertaker) on Apr 5, 2020 at 6:51pm PDT

Considering Taker, real name Mark Calaway, shed nearly all signs of kayfabe in the build to his match with Styles and is doing a limited series on his life behind the scenes for the WWE Network, retirement certainly seems possible. But if WWE convinced him to do more cinematic matches like the Boneyard Match, Undertaker could theoretically extend his career a few more years.

Do you think Undertaker should finally retire? Let us know in the comments below!

Here are the full results from both nights of WrestleMania 36:

Night One

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women's Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors Elias def. King Baron Corbin

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match) Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion) Boneyard Match: The Undertaker def. AJ Styles

Night Two

Liv Morgan def. Natalya (Kickoff)

NXT Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley (New Champion)

Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley (New Champion) Aleister Black def. Bobby Lashley

Otis def. Dolph Ziggler

Last Man Standing Match: Edge def. Randy Orton

Edge def. Randy Orton Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits def. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

The Street Profits def. Angel Garza and Austin Theory SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Lacey Evans, Naomi, Sasha Banks and Tamina

Bayley def. Lacey Evans, Naomi, Sasha Banks and Tamina Firefly Fun House Match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt def. John Cena

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt def. John Cena WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Brock Lesnar (New Champion)

