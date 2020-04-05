How to Watch The Undertaker's Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 in Case You Missed It Live

✖

The Undertaker and AJ Styles blew WWE fans away at WrestleMania 36 on Saturday night when they competed in the first ever Boneyard Match. Unlike the rest of the show, which took place at the WWE Performance Center, the bout took place on a closed set that featured an abandoned farmhouse, pyro, lazers, hooded druids, a hearse, a tractor, a shovel and an empty grave. Because it was pre-taped, WWE was able to add as much cinematic flourish as it wanted, and fans loved the end result.

If you didn't catch the match as it happened, you can check out a full replay on the WWE Network here.

Here's a sample of the highlights from the match.

Here are the full results from Night One.

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women's Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

And here's the lineup for Night Two, which will start at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night on the WWE Network.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya (Kickoff Show)

