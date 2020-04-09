NXT's Women's Ladder Match Was Insane, and Here Are The Best Moments

Tonight saw new NXT Champion Charlotte Flair getting her first opponent after taking the championship from Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, and the match to find that contender did not disappoint. Chelsea Green, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, and Mia Yim had a crazy and at times brutal ladder match, and yes, a number of chairs, tables, and ladders became weapons by the end of the match. There were a number of standout moments, and we've decided to round up our favorites from the crazy match starting on the next slide, so let us know which one was your favorite!

Dakota Kai was at the center of several of these moments, either as the cause or target, though she had help from Raquel Gonzalez. Plenty of stars wanted a piece of Kai, and they didn't waste any of those opportunities to take a shot at her.

Chelsea Green was also involved in two brutal spots, one in which a chair was slammed on her leg, which was positioned on top of a ladder. She would then get kicked off a ladder and sent towards the ropes, and that wasn't pretty either.

Io Shirai would ultimately come out victorious, and it was a well-deserved win. That said, everyone in this match impressed, and you can hit the next slide to check out some of our favorite moments.

Matches include:

Tommaso Ciampa vs Johnny Gargano

No. 1 Contender NXT Women's Champion Ladder Match - Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Shotzi Blackheart, Candice LeRae

