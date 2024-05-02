AEW's Adam Copeland Retains TNT Title, But Almost Gives In To House of Black on Dynamite

Adam Copeland has been a fighting Champion since taking down Christian Cage for the TNT Championship, and he would put the Title on the line once more on tonight's AEW Dynamite. This time he would face Buddy Matthews of the House of Black, who Copeland has had issues with for a bit now. They even sprayed him in the eyes with the same mist that ended up turning Julia Hart to their side, and that was a theme after the match here as well. It was a thrilling affair, but Matthews would fall to Copeland, only for Malakai Black to come out and try and move Copeland to their side. Copeland hesitated but ultimately didn't give in, at least not yet.

The two stars would exchange reversals and counters for a bit as they shifted their strategy. They continued to trade shots but then Copeland used Matthews' speed against him and sent him flying over the ropes to the floor. That allowed Copeland to gain the upper hand, but Matthews turned the tables after throwing Copeland into the barricade. That slowed the Champ down and Matthews capitalized, slamming him again and then rolling him into the ring. Copeland fired back and landed a knee strike that caught Matthews off guard, but Matthews came right back and knocked the Champ off his feet.

Both stars took a minute to get to their feet but Matthews managed to first and wasted no time in stomping on Copeland in the corner. Then Matthews taunted Copeland as he stood on his back, pinning his chest against the ropes. Copeland had a bulldog choke applied but was able to power out of it, and then shocked the challenger with a powerful out-of-nowhere slam. Matthew and Copeland met up top and after exchanging strikes both stars fell back and hit the floor hard.

They both barely beat the 10-count, and then both men ended up down again after having the same idea and colliding in the middle of the ring. Right after that collision, Matthews looked as if it took the wind out of him, but then he appeared to spit up some blood, and didn't look the same as the match went on. Despite that, Matthews continued with the match, even bringing Copeland down with a powerbomb.

Matthews continued to fight back but he was worn down considerably, and that prevented him from finishing a few key moves. Copeland slammed him down on his back and went for the cover, but Matthews kicked out. Matthews sidestepped a spear and Copeland landed hard against the turnbuckle. Then Matthews went for a stomp but Copeland hit the spear and connected this time, getting the pin and the win. Copeland is still your TNT Champion.

Copeland wasn't done though, taking a chair to Matthews. Then he wanted to hit him again but the lights went out and Malakai Black came out. He told Copeland to hit Matthews and Matthews even set himself up for it. It seemed as if they wanted Copeland to give in to the rage, but then Copeland turned the chair on Black. Before anything could happen the lights went out again and they were gone.

