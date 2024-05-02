AEW Reveals Toni Storm's Women's World Title Opponent for Double or Nothing

Timeless Toni Storm will be defending her AEW Women's World Championship once again at Double or Nothing, but her opponent wasn't set in stone yet until tonight's episode of Dynamite. During tonight's show, Storm's protege Mariah May faced Serena Deeb for the chance to challenge for Storm's Title, but it was actually Storm that cast the deciding vote in the match. That's because Deeb had May locked in a submission, and May wasn't planning on tapping out. As the hold continued to hurt her protege, Storm threw in the towel on May's behalf, and that means that Deeb will face Storm at the pay-per-view.

Toni Storm now has her next challenger for the Title, but she's also addressed other would-be challengers over the past few months. That includes former WWE Superstar Nikki Garcia, who previously revealed on the Nikki & Brie Show that she's thought of returning to wrestling at times and even considered reaching out to AEW President Tony Khan about it.

"Since we've been lifting so much, we always say, we always start to get that wrestling mindset, 'We're going to go back and do this story and cut this promo.' How serious I got? I was like, 'Okay, I think I can do maybe a year at AEW and I can do it every week,'" Nikki said. "When I saw Mercedes [Mercedes Mone] debut and cut her promo, that line stuck with me, 'Here, we're going to make the evolution worldwide.'

"I was like, 'They do.' It goes into many leagues, is what she means, it doesn't have to be at one place. It can be at all these places where all these women are wrestling at. I go [to my sister], 'Brie, I think I can do it for a year. I can do it here to here and go every week.' I had a good week of like, 'This is it. I'm going to call Tony Khan. I'm your girl. I will commit.' Then, I was like, I can't do that to my son right now. He needs me."

At the AEW Dynasty press scrum, Storm addressed Garcia's comments and the possibility of joining AEW. "Nicole Garcia (Nikki Bella) thought about joining AEW when she saw Mercedes Moné did. You know why she didn't? Because then she saw me and realized she can't hold a candle to what I do," Storm said. "I am the one taking this company to new heights, and I don't even try to. I'm just being me."

Mone is currently in the mix for the TBS Championship, which she will challenge for at Double or Nothing. Mone will face TBS Champion Willow Nightingale at the pay-per-view, and the two have recent history at the center of their feud, as Mone was injured in their previous match and out for quite a while.

