The Young Bucks Cut Tony Khan's Feed and Take Control of AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite didn't even have a chance to air the proper introduction before things got chaotic, and it was all thanks to The Young Bucks. Tony Khan actually got things started on Dynamite, but he was on video remotely from Jacksonville Florida. Khan revealed that due to the injury he received on Dynamite he wasn't able to travel this week. Then his video feed started to cut out, and eventually went offline completely, and it was The Young Bucks who appeared on screen to take credit for it.

The Bucks said that it must have been video issues but they weren't sad to see Khan go. Then they addressed their possible firing after the events of last week's attack on Khan, saying that clauses in their contracts would end up keeping them around. They also said that when Khan isn't physically present at the show, authority moves to the EVPs, which would be them.

What we thought was an update from @TonyKhan turns quickly into the @YoungBucks taking control of #AEWDynamite



We're LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/O9nh1XBigo — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 2, 2024

They wasted no time getting involved either, appearing on screen during Swerve Strickland's segment and giving him an opponent for Double or Nothing. That was only the beginning of their interference, and hopefully, Khan is back to 100% soon to at least attempt to restore order.

This all stems from last week's Dynamite, which saw the return of Jack Perry to AEW. Perry met Khan in the ring and made a plea to reinstate him and work together on building the brand to where it needs to be. They shook hands then hugged, but Perry then delivered a punch to the stomach and knocked Khan to the floor.

The Bucks and Okada then came out to confront Perry and seemed to be questioning his actions and what he was doing. That turned out to be a ruse though, and soon The Bucks started attacking Khan as well, leaving him completely knocked out on the mat. Khan would be taken care of by medical personnel, and then showed up during the NFL Draft with a neck brace on.

Khan has continued to wear the brace during his recovery, and it looks as if that isn't going anywhere anytime soon. As for The Bucks, they are now Champions, and so is Okada, leaving The Elite with quite a bit of power in AEW even with Khan there. That triples when he's not in the building, with tonight's episode a prime example of why.

Perry made his return after being gone for 8 months, during which he competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He's been going by the nickname Scapegoat during that time, a reference to the CM Punk situation that got him suspended in the first place, and he's taken other shots at the situation as well. We'll have to see what Khan does in response, and that could happen as soon as next week's Dynamite.

What have you thought of the story so far? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!