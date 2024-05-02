Kenny Omega Makes AEW Return, Teases Epic Rematch Before Brutal Attack on Dynamite

Kenny Omega hasn't appeared on AEW Television since late last year, but that all changed on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Dynamite took place in Winnipeg, MB, and was a perfect place for Omega to make his long-awaited return to TV. Fans were eager to hear what Omega had to say and were hoping for any sort of update on his recovery. The good news is that Omega revealed he wasn't retiring, and that while he can't return to the ring yet, he is exhausting every available option to make that happen. He also reminded everyone he is an EVP as well, and so The Bucks won't control everything. That led to a confrontation with The Bucks and Okada, and Omega ended up being brutally attacked by the end of the segment.

The Kenny chants rang through the building as he made his way to the ring, and Omega addressed the crowd. "You guys are making this tough on me. I've never been good at this sort of stuff. Talking about injuries, sickness, weakness. A few months back I was diagnosed with diverticulitis. I'll spare you the gory details in case you don't know what that is, but after spending 10 days in the hospital, the doctors told me Kenny, you are one of the lucky ones, you were 24 hours away from dying," Omega said.

"So then I said cool story doc can you patch me up and send me back to Dynatmie? He said Kenny it's not that simple. We need to get what's in you out of you, and if we cut you open now, you're going to have a colostomy bag for the rest of your life," Omega said. "Any blunt force trauma to the stomach could kill you. Since that day I can't lie I had to stop watching because my hands would shake. I was scared for the first time in my career, and I felt pathetic and I felt like a coward, and maybe the point today, this whole thing, was to come out and explain to you that I had to retire."

"And then I did something. I turned on AEW for the first time the other day, I watched Dynasty. I saw Swerve make history. I saw Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson put on one of the greatest matches I've seen in my life," Omega said. "And I wish I was happy but when I looked back down I was angry again and the tremors got worse. Wait a minute, am I really scared about being a wrestler? But that's not what it was, as when I heard the call from Roberts and hearing you all right now. I realized something really important. Yes, I'm scared, we all are, but the reason I was shaking was that I was going through withdrawal. I need to be back in this ring. Being called the best is what fuels me, and it hurt me and I hated it that all the best shows, the best PPVs, the best wrestlers on the planet are in the conversation for being the best, and I'm already forgotten."

"So I made a promise to myself, and I'm making a promise to each and every one of you. This isn't over until I exhaust every option. If there's a 10 percent chance, a 5 percent chance, a 1 percent chance. Bag or no bag, you guys aren't done with Kenny Omega yet. I made a mission statement to change the world, and that brings me to the second piece of business," Omega said.

"While I'm talking about colostomy bags, why don't I talk about two pieces of s*** too. You're embarrassing yourselves even more than you have in the past. You are EVPs, but what you forget is that there is one other EVP. So as far as I'm concerned, until someone says otherwise, part of the power in this company belongs to the best bout machine," Omega said.

Okada came out to confront Omega and the crowd lost it. "The Rainmaker. The best bout machine. It's funny, we had a bit of a rivalry in New Japan," Omega said. "What do you say, give me a couple months, and we'll settle it right here in an AEW ring. How does that grab ya?"

Okada said, "I'm sorry Kenny, I'm the best bout machine now." Then Jack Perry attacked Omega from behind and grabbed a chair. Omega was able to turn the tables on Perry though, attacking him and sending him packing. Okada pulled at Omega's foot though and stopped him from finishing Perry, and Perry used the moment to hit Omega with a chair. FTR would come out and make the save, but that fell apart backstage as the medical team tried to get Omega in an ambulance. The Elite attacked FTR and then threw Omega off the stretcher, leaving him on the floor and clearly in pain.

What did you think of Omega's return to TV? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!