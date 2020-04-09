NXT’s Women’s Ladder Match Was Insane, and Here Are The Best Moments

Tonight saw new NXT Champion Charlotte Flair getting her first opponent after taking the championship from Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, and the match to find that contender did not disappoint. Chelsea Green, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, and Mia Yim had a crazy and at times brutal ladder match, and yes, a number of chairs, tables, and ladders became weapons by the end of the match. There were a number of standout moments, and we’ve decided to round up our favorites from the crazy match starting on the next slide, so let us know which one was your favorite!

Dakota Kai was at the center of several of these moments, either as the cause or target, though she had help from Raquel Gonzalez. Plenty of stars wanted a piece of Kai, and they didn’t waste any of those opportunities to take a shot at her.

Chelsea Green was also involved in two brutal spots, one in which a chair was slammed on her leg, which was positioned on top of a ladder. She would then get kicked off a ladder and sent towards the ropes, and that wasn’t pretty either.

Io Shirai would ultimately come out victorious, and it was a well-deserved win. That said, everyone in this match impressed, and you can hit the next slide to check out some of our favorite moments.

You can find the official description for tonight’s NXT below.

This is it. The deeply intense and personal rivalry between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will conclude tonight on USA Network. To allow them to settle the score, Triple H is providing the two best friends turned bitter rivals with an empty building, a ring and a referee. Two men will walk in, but only one can walk out victorious. Who will stand tall when The Blackheart and The Rebel Heart meet for One Final Beat? Find out tonight on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Matches include:

Tommaso Ciampa vs Johnny Gargano

No. 1 Contender NXT Women’s Champion Ladder Match – Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Shotzi Blackheart, Candice LeRae

What did you think of the match? Let us know what your favorite moment was in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE and NXT!

Payback

Gonzalez had it out with several of the stars in this match despite not being an official part of it, especially Mia Yim. At one point Yim dropped her through a table outside of the ring though, with a little help from Lady Kane Tegan Nox, and payback was achieved.

“#NXTTakeOver PAYBACK #WWENXT #LadderMatch

@RaquelWWE @MiaYim @TeganNoxWWE_”

Old Rivalries

While Nox helped Gonzalez go through a table, Kai capitalized on the distraction and hit Nox with a powerful kick, sending her through a ladder on the outside of the ring.

“In case you ever wondered why they called @DakotaKai_WWE

the “captain of #TeamKick, here’s Exhibit A.)

#WWENXT #LadderMatch @TeganNoxWWE_”

On The Fly

Gonzalez managed to clear the board for Kai and knock down all the ladders and the people propped up on them, including Shirai, but Shirai managed to balance on the top rope and then use it as a springboard to hit everyone else below.

“.@shirai_io has never been one to be afraid of heights. #WWENXT #LadderMatch”

Surrounded

At one point karma caught up with Kai, who was surrounded by pretty much everyone she has screwed over since WarGames, and they didn’t waste this golden opportunity.

“Retribution quickly finds @DakotaKai_WWE in the high-stakes No. 1 Contender’s #LadderMatch for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle!

@CandiceLeRae @shirai_io @teganNox_wwe @miayim @ImChelseaGreen”

Ladder to the Face

Speaking of karma, Gonzalez got some more of it courtesy of Candice LeRae, who kicked the ladder in the face of Gonzalez, sending her down to the floor.

“Retribution quickly finds @DakotaKai_WWE in the high-stakes No. 1 Contender’s #LadderMatch for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle!

@CandiceLeRae @shirai_io @teganNox_wwe @miayim @ImChelseaGreen”

That Looks Like It Hurt

Chelsea Green had already received a gruesome hit with a chair while her leg was positioned on a ladder, but she would receive another big hit to her leg when she knocked off a ladder and her leg was stopped mid-fall by the ropes, wrapping around them and doing even more damage to her leg.

“#LadderMatch falling downnnn #NXT”

So Close

It came down to Shirai and LeRae atop the ladder, but Shirai was able to knock LeRae off balance, and then capitalized with a huge hit that sent LeRae flying down to the ground and into a ladder propped up on the ropes.

“There’s only room for ONE person on that ladder, @CandiceLeRae… #WWENXT #LadderMatch

@shirai_io”