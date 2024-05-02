AEW's Willow Nightingale Retains TBS Title in Brutal No DQ Match on Rampage

Willow Nightingale will defend her TBS Championship against Mercedes Mone at AEW Double or Nothing, but that doesn't mean she won't have a few Title defenses between now and then. One took place during tonight's back-to-back episode of Dynamite and Rampage, as Skye Blue threw down a challenge to the Champ, and the Champ accepted for tonight's Rampage main event. The No Disqualification contest was filled with weapons and brutal moments, including slams onto chairs, tacks, and barbed wire boards. While Blue had Willow on the ropes at times, it was Nightingale who would emerge the victor to retain her Title and simultaneously bring a close to her feud with Skye.

Nightingale didn't wait for the bell, as she hit a running Blue with a trash can lid before clotheslining her over the barricade and into the crowd. Nightingale followed Blue through the crowd and the two exchanged strikes, but Nightingale was clearly in control. Nightingale took the foam padding off the top of the barricade and slammed Blue into it, but Blue returned the favor and slammed Nightingale's head into it right after.

Blue got on top of the barricade for an attack but Nightingale caught her in mid-air with a chair shot. Nightingale went to pin Blue but Blue kicked out, and Nightingale went on to throw a host of chairs into the ring. Nightingale put Blue on the chair and delivered a chop to the chest before getting on the ring apron and going for a cannonball, but Blue got out of the way in time, causing Willow to slam into the chair and hit the floor.

It clearly caused a lot of pain for Nightingale, though the Champ was back on her feet and hitting Blue with the trash can lid soon after. Blue hit a few trash can lid shots of her own, including one to the head of the Champ. Blue went for the pin but Nightingale kicked out.

Soon they were back in the ring, but the battle didn't stay there for long. Sky connected with some vicious kicks and a superkick to the Champ's jaw, which was after Nightingale's offense opened up the challenger, as she was bleeding from her forehead a bit. Nightingale got Blue back in the ring and put a chair on top of her in the corner before going for another cannonball, but Blue once again evaded and threw a chair right at her face. Blue capitalized and went for the pin, but Nightingale kicked out.

Blue then got out a bag of tacks and spread them around the ring, but Nightingale got Blue up in the corner. Blue got away and tried to bring down the Champ onto the tacks, but Nightingale fought out of it. Blue then connected with a chair to the face, but Nightingale reversed the hold up top and brought Blue down onto the tacks instead. Despite the pain they had caused, Blue somehow kicked out of the cover.

Nightingale went and got a table and set it up, but Blue had a chair and attacked the Champ once back in the ring. She went for Code Blue but Nightingale lifted her up and slammed her down on a chair. Then Nightingale went up top and hit a splash, but she landed on the chair instead of her opponent. Blue went out and grabbed a barbed wire board, setting it up on the table.

Blue lifted Nightingale but then the Champ reversed it and lifted Blue, slamming her down onto the barbed wire board and shattering it in the process. That was it for the challenger, as Nightingale got the pin and the win. Nightingale is still your TBS Champion.