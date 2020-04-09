Watch: Lana and Mandy Rose Compete in a Bikini Dance-Off

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping people stuck inside, WWE wrestlers have been finding different ways to stay preoccupied on social media. On Wednesday Lana decided to pass the time by challenging a bunch of her fellow wrestlers to a dance-off, first by uploading a TikTok video of herself dancing in a bikini.

The first person to respond turned out to be Mandy Rose.

Both women took part in the #DontRushChallenge on Wednesday, along with Sasha Banks, Naomi, Zelina Vega, Nia Jax, Tamina, Bayley, Liv Morgan, The IIconics, Carmella, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville and Bianca Belair.

At WrestleMania over the weekend Lana wound up accidentally costing Bobby Lashley a match against Aleister Black, and the pair teased a split on Raw the next night. Meanwhile Rose interfered in the Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis match by slapping Deville across the face and nailing ZIggler with a low blow.

Here are the full results from both nights of WrestleMania 36:

Night One

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women's Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Elias def. King Baron Corbin

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)
Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Night Two

Liv Morgan def. Natalya (Kickoff)

NXT Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley (New Champion)

NXT Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley (New Champion)
Aleister Black def. Bobby Lashley

Otis def. Dolph Ziggler

Last Man Standing Match: Edge def. Randy Orton

Last Man Standing Match: Edge def. Randy Orton

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits def. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Lacey Evans, Naomi, Sasha Banks and Tamina

Firefly Fun House Match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt def. John Cena
WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Brock Lesnar (New Champion)

