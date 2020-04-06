Seven New Feuds WWE Can Make After WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 has come and gone. And while it's unclear what WWE will do in terms of television during the coronavirus pandemic beyond this week, all signs point to the company continuing its weekly product in some form or fashion until they can start hosting live events in front of crowds again. With that in mind, it's time to take a look at where WWE can go from here in terms of storylines. This year's WrestleMania turned out to be incredibly eventful. Two new world champions were crowned, Becky Lynch and Bayley's respective title defenses both had big question marks afterwards, The Undertaker buried AJ Styles (literally) and Bray Wyatt effectively destroyed John Cena inside the Firefly Fun House. Here are seven possible feuds WWE can move forward with starting with this week's episode of Monday Night Raw. Are there any you'd particularly like to see? Let us know in the comments below!

Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins (Photo: WWE) Now that Drew McIntyre has the WWE Championship, he'll need a heel to try and chase him. Even though Rollins lost against Kevin Owens, he still has a faction behind him and a evil persona that would clash perfectly with McIntyre's outspoken nature. All Rollins needs to do is attack McIntyre from behind and nail a Curb Stomp and they'll be off to the races.

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns (Photo: WWE) It might not happen right off the bat given everything that's going on, but once it's safe for Reigns to compete every week they'll have to address the fact that Strowman was his replacement in the Universal Championship match. How much of a role that plays in the storyline (and whether or not we still get Goldberg/Reigns in the coming months) remains to be seen, but there's a lot to work with.

The Fiend vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Photo: WWE.com) Why? Because of this tweet: Let me in — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) April 6, 2020

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (Photo: WWE) Lynch vs. Baszler's sudden end at WrestleMania was... a letdown. It became pretty clear that the feud between the two isn't over, but between the loss and the rumors that Vince might have lost faith in her, I'm starting to question whether or not Baszler gets the title at some point. If that doesn't happen, Belair is primed and ready for the title picture. And she'll get plenty of chances to prove it in the coming weeks while she and the Street Profits feud with Zelina Vega's posse.

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks (Photo: WWE) After years of fans waiting to see WWE run this feud back, WWE finally tipped its hand with that five-way finish. Whether or not either woman has to turn babyface in the process is up for debate.

Aleister Black vs. Andrade (Photo: WWE) Andrade's reign as US Champion has stalled and Black has been on a hot streak for months. If WWE lets these two what they did back in their NXT Championship feud, it could be a highlight of Raw's midcard. Think Black vs. Buddy Murphy but with Zelina outside the ring.