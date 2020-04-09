Watch: Lana and Mandy Rose Compete in a Bikini Dance-Off

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping people stuck inside, WWE wrestlers have been finding different ways to stay preoccupied on social media. On Wednesday Lana decided to pass the time by challenging a bunch of her fellow wrestlers to a dance-off, first by uploading a TikTok video of herself dancing in a bikini.

The first person to respond turned out to be Mandy Rose.

Both women took part in the #DontRushChallenge on Wednesday, along with Sasha Banks, Naomi, Zelina Vega, Nia Jax, Tamina, Bayley, Liv Morgan, The IIconics, Carmella, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville and Bianca Belair.

At WrestleMania over the weekend Lana wound up accidentally costing Bobby Lashley a match against Aleister Black, and the pair teased a split on Raw the next night. Meanwhile Rose interfered in the Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis match by slapping Deville across the face and nailing ZIggler with a low blow.

Here are the full results from both nights of WrestleMania 36:

Night One

Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Night Two