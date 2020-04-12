If you were watching AEW Dynamite this week, you likely noticed that Britt Baker's match with Hikaru Shida wound up devolving into a bloody mess after Baker suffered a deviated septum and had blood pouring out from her nose. She still managed to cut a promo backstage after her loss and wasn't too distracted by the injury, but fans were definitely taken aback by the sudden brutality online.

Baker used the injury to call out Shida for being a "dirty wrestler."

But like any good wrestler, Baker took the unfortunate incident and turned it into opportunity by making a photo of her bloody smile into merchandise.

According to Baker, the shirt was the best-selling item during Pro Wrestling Tees' "Spring Fling" sale.

Shida's win will likely keep her locked in at the No. 1 spot in AEW's power rankings for the Women's Division.

Despite having to move from their Daily's Place location in Jacksonville, the promotion reportedly managed to tape weeks worth of content for AEW Dynamite in the midst to the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately the fate of their next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, is still up in the air. The show was scheduled for May 23 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but MGM Resorts scrapped all of its events because of the pandemic last week.

This week's AEW Dynamite will feature a No Holds Barred Empty Arena Match for the AEW World Championship between Jon Moxley and Jake Hager, as well as another TNT Championship Tournament match between Colt Cabana and Lance Archer.

