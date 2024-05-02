Former AEW Star Matt Hardy Gives Update on Jeff Hardy's In-Ring Return

Back in February, Jeff Hardy wrestled Sammy Guevara on AEW Rampage. During the match, Guevara went up for a shooting star press while Hardy was laying on the mat waiting to take the move. When Guevara came down, his leg clocked Hardy right in his face, causing him to bleed from his mouth. Fearing that it would be a concussion, they began routine concussion protocol where the referee could be seen talking to Hardy. Guevara, however, continued to the finish. After the match, Hardy was lightheaded, stumbling around the ring. He and Matt flipped off Guevara as Matt has a history with Guevara accidentally injuring him as well.

He's been off screen ever since and his brother Matt has since departed AEW, making appearances in TNA though he has reiterated that he is still a free agent. "I can let you know this. Jeff had been to his doctor and had seen the AEW doctor, and as of right now, as of a couple of days ago, he is officially cleared," Matt said on his podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. "He is cleared to wrestle and he could be competing, I guess, soon. He could be competing any day now. There is your breaking news. Jeff Hardy is cleared after getting his nose broken and his sinuses smashed."

Jeff Hardy's AEW Status

With Matt opting to not re-sign with AEW to instead test the waters, Jeff is the sole Hardy in AEW. Recent reports indicate that their AEW contracts were supposed to expire around the same time so that if they chose to leave, it would be around the same time. During their last WWE run, Matt let in 2020 to join AEW while Jeff was still in WWE for a number of years after. As it turns out, Jeff's contract is actually said to expire in the spring, at least that's what has been said during the recent round of conventions. Whether he will stay or leave remains to be seen but Jeff indicated in December that he was unhappy with their creative, believing they should be doing something more interesting. He also noted that he feels like a "ghost" in AEW.

"When I first came back, it was pretty exciting. I didn't know what was going to be happening in the near future," Jeff said on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. "But I think the last time I was in this extreme dimension of y'all's podcast, I said that in WWE, I felt like I was a ghost, just walking around backstage. Honestly, man, I kind of still feel like that at AEW, just because of not being involved in something cool. I feel like there's something so special that we have within us to really bring out."

