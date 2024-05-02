Former WWE Champion Says Tama Tonga "Earned" Opportunity To Be in WWE

Although Roman Reigns is taking a bit of a break from WWE, he is said to have substantial creative input over The Bloodline story arc. A month after WrestleMania 40 and the group is still an integral part of the promotion's weekly programming. With Jimmy Uso now out of the group, Solo Sikoa has climbed up the ranks and brought in former Bullet Club member and multi-time NJPW Champion Tama Tonga to add to the group.

AJ Styles, a former Bullet Club leader, recently spoke on the addition of Tonga in WWE. As reports have stated in the past, WWE had tried to bring him in but things never came to fruition. "Truth be told, I wanted him much earlier than he came, but the timing wasn't right," Styles told Shakiel Mahjouri. "He came at the perfect time. He went from sort of the mid level of a card to the top and I love it for him. He's a good dude, he deserves it. I'm sorry, he doesn't deserve it, we don't deserve anything. He earned that chance to be where he is today. I am so stinking happy for him, so glad he's there. It's awesome."

Tonga was a founding member of Bullet Club with Bad Luck Fale, Prince Devitt (WWE's Finn Balor), and Karl Anderson. The villainous stable would go on to take over the professional wrestling world for several years where leaders and members would come and go. Styles rose to power as the Bullet Club's leader when he replaced Balor. They'd team up together a few times in their careers but eventually Styles would head to WWE and he was replaced by Kenny Omega. After announcing his imminent departure from NJPW following Wrestle Kingdom 18 in January, Tonga wrapped up his career in NJPW back in February in a tag team loss to El Phantasmo and Hikuelo.

Tonga will wrestle in his first televised WWE match Saturday at WWE Backlash when he teams with Sikoa against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Following WrestleMania, Sikoa smashed into Owens' car and he and Tonga attacked him. When KO arrived the next week looking for revenge, he got to his assault on the duo but was ultimately overpowered by them. Orton then made the rescue to even the odds and send The Bloodline packing. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made it clear to Paul Heyman that he needs to get control over them, wasting no time in making things official for Backlash.

Backlash streams live Saturday, May 4, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

