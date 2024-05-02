Two Top WWE Stars Spotted in France Ahead of Backlash

WWE Backlash in France this weekend is shaping up to be a can't miss event. Cody Rhodes is defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against AJ Styles, a first ever match up between the two while Bayley defends the Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will go after the Women's Tag Team Championships, Cargill's first time challenging for a title in WWE. Backlash has even brought out two of the promotion's top stars who are in town for the event.

According to PWInsider, two top stars -- John Cena and Charlotte Flair -- are in France ahead of Backlash. It's unclear what role they will have, if any, in the show but he has been spotted in the city taking photos with fans. The last time Cena was in a WWE ring was at this year's WrestleMania 40 PLE, taking part in an Avengers: Endgame style moment where he, alongside Jey Uso, Seth Rollins and The Undertaker, helped Rhodes capture the title from Roman Reigns. He appeared on Raw the next night to team with the World Tag Team Champions Awesome Truth against The Judgment Day.

Flair is a bit of a different story, however. She's been injured since December when she tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus while trying to deliver a move off the ropes in a match with Asuka. Instead she slipped and fell, her leg bouncing off the rope on the way down. She underwent surgery and has been documenting her progress on her social media and noted she is "ahead of schedule" bad in February.

Typically something of that magnitude takes about nine months to heal which would have put her out of action until at least the fall. Last month Flair gave an update on her recovery, noting that she recently began running and jumping for the first time since she getting injured. While it's unlikely she's cleared to wrestle as of now, it shows tremendous ability and athleticism from the former multi-time women's champion. It's also worth noting that Andrade, Flair's husband, is on the SmackDown brand which will be live from Lyon-Décines, France this Friday.

WWE Backlash 2024 Card