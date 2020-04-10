Will The Revival Go To AEW?

Though the door seems to have closed on the tag team known as the Revival with the WWE, as the wrestling organization announced earlier today that the duo of Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson would be released from their contracts, another door could potentially open for the pair within the halls of the WWE's current biggest competitor in the AEW! With the AEW always on the hunt for new and established talent, there is definitely an argument to be made that this noteworthy tag team will be joining the ranks of Cody Rhodes, Pentagon, and the other big wrestlers of the organization.

Jim Ross recently offered some commentary on whether or not the pair of ring takers would be joining his organization, noting that Tony Khan, founder and President of the AEW, would definitely be interested in learning more about the tag team and whether they would like to join the wrestling organization. Ross also touted their "old school wrestling ability", making sure that fans knew that the Revival team are definitely two wrestlers that would easily fit into the roster at the AEW!

The Revival first appeared on NXT with the WWE back in 2014, under a different name of the Mechanics, only taking on their best known moniker in 2016. Since then, both Dash and Scott have made a name for themselves at the WWE, becoming the first Triple Crown Tag Team Champions and participating in a number of big time events for the current number one leader in wrestling entertainment. The tag team definitely has cultivated a fan following and we would imagine that plenty of followers would jump over to watch them on the AEW should they make that leap in the near future!

The final match of The Revival took place ealier this year on WWE Smackdown, pitting them against a number of opponents before they were on a three month absence from the ring. Though their tenure may be finished with the WWE, we would imagine that their futures can still be bright in the world of wrestling and we are crossing our fingers that they become a part of the roster over at AEW!

Do you think that The Revival will land at AEW? What other WWE Superstars do you think should jump ship? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of wrestling!

