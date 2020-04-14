Jerry Lawler Catches Major Backlash for Akira Tozawa Comment on WWE Raw
Jerry Lawler made his return to the Monday Night Raw commentary desk this week and, on top of fans being worried about him putting himself at risk during the coronavirus pandemic, caught some serious flack for a comment he made midway through the show. During a match between Akira Tozawa and Austin Theory, the former Cruiserweight Champion hit a cannonball off the apron and drove Theory into the ringside barricade. Lawler decided to call it the "Ramen Noodle Moonsault," which took wrestling fans aback as they found the comment to be racist.
Check out the clip below and let us know what you think down in the comments.
"That looked like the Ramen Noodle Moonsault."— GIFSkull - DMCA Trolls Suck. #Evolution2 Supporter (@GIFSkull) April 14, 2020
- Jerry Lawler on Akira Tozawa's Senton#RAW pic.twitter.com/1trXws3gWS
Here's just a sample of the reactions found on Twitter after Lawler's comment.
Disappointed Undertaker is Disappointed
My face when Jerry Lawler called Tozawa’s senton the Ramen noodle moonsault. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/KZqdcOhvR0— 🤷♂️ (@ScottyStyles33) April 14, 2020
Good Question, Rock
Jerry Lawler: 'Ramen Noddle Moonsault'#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/nxP6ngkA3V— Grand Master Chris #Becky365 (@ChrisFandoms) April 14, 2020
None
Jerry Lawler flew on a plane, in the middle of pandemic to announce on #WWERaw, to call Tozawa’s Senton off stairs on Austin Theory the “Ramen Noodle Moonsault”...
Talk about giving absolutely ZERO FUCKS 🤣 #Raw— The IWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) April 14, 2020
Fair
THE RAMEN NOODLE MOONSAULT#RAW pic.twitter.com/62PypeU4sD— Blaze🔥 (@OMFG_imAWESOME) April 14, 2020
"I am in no mood!"
#wweraw— It's such good shit! (@BUBBLY_Y2J) April 14, 2020
Im a little late, but am I seeing/hearing this correctly?? Jerry calling Akira's move the "Ramen Noodle Moonsault?" Are you serious...? pic.twitter.com/ilskXOLLCq
Not a Fan
Holy. Shit. “The Ramen Noodle Moonsault”?! Goddammit I hate @JerryLawler SO fucking much. #RAW— stayathomepapi (@KevinGetsRad) April 14, 2020
Uh-oh!
“Ramen noodle moonsault”?? We can’t give Jerry the Cornette treatment?— S.G.G.🇧🇿 (@StatGuyGreg) April 14, 2020
