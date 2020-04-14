Jerry Lawler Catches Major Backlash for Akira Tozawa Comment on WWE Raw

Jerry Lawler made his return to the Monday Night Raw commentary desk this week and, on top of fans being worried about him putting himself at risk during the coronavirus pandemic, caught some serious flack for a comment he made midway through the show. During a match between Akira Tozawa and Austin Theory, the former Cruiserweight Champion hit a cannonball off the apron and drove Theory into the ringside barricade. Lawler decided to call it the "Ramen Noodle Moonsault," which took wrestling fans aback as they found the comment to be racist.

"That looked like the Ramen Noodle Moonsault."

- Jerry Lawler on Akira Tozawa's Senton#RAW pic.twitter.com/1trXws3gWS — GIFSkull - DMCA Trolls Suck. #Evolution2 Supporter (@GIFSkull) April 14, 2020

