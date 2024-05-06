Longtime WWE NXT Ring Announcer Reportedly Set for Call-Up

WWE continues to shake things up with backstage and on camera roles. In the last several weeks, various tenured employees in the talent relations department were released alongside Sue Aitchison who had been with the company since the 1980s. The recent moves appear to be trimming the fat of the Vince McMahon era.

Aside from that, WWE Superstars have unfortunately been cut as well, including all of Indus Sher, Cameron Grimes, Xia Li and various superstars who were signed to NXT. But not all of the changes have been seen as a negative. Fightful Select is reporting that NXT's long-time ring announcer Alicia Taylor is set for a main roster call up any day. They previously revealed that Mike Rome would reportedly be moving from SmackDown to NXT.

Rome signed with WWE in 2016 where he began his duties as the official NXT announcer, a position he held until 2019. Alongside his announcing duties, he pulled double duty as a backstage interviewer across the brands but eventually made his way to WWE Raw as a ring announcer in 2019 when JoJo quietly exited her role. When Greg Hamilton was released in 2021 he assumed the announcing roles for both Raw and SmackDown until Samantha Irvin was officially called up to the main roster. As of now he's the official voice of the SmackDown brand.

Taylor joined WWE in 2018 as a post show host for NXT. She replaced Kayla Braxton as the voice of NXT in 2019 as Braxton would then move up to the main roster in a backstage interviewing role. It's unclear what brands Taylor and Irvin will announce for at this time but with Raw just a few hours away, we can expect to have that answer soon enough. Taylor recently made history as NXT held its very first women's underground match, which she announced.

NXT's Recent Changes

The announcing changes aren't the only recent shake ups NXT has undergone. Many of their top stars have recently made their way to the main roster, including Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton and Bron Breakker who all appeared ahead of the WWE Draft. While Hayes and Stratton are appearing on SmackDown post Draft and Backlash, Breakker will be on the red brand. He won't be alone, though, as Dijak, Kiana James, Ilja Dragunov and Lyra Valkyria will join him while Blair Davenport moves to the blue brand. While that guts a big chunk of their current stars, they'll head into a new era helmed by Trick Williams and Roxanne Perez who serve as the current NXT Champions.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on WWE.