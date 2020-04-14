WWE Fans Are Worried About Jerry Lawler Being Back on WWE Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler made his return to the Monday Night Raw commentary desk this week, but fans weren't too happy to see him. Considering that he's both 70-years-old and has a history of heart problems following his near-fatal heart attack in 2012, "The King" has a spot in the high risk group for the coronavirus during the ongoing pandemic. Lawler has brushed off the concerns both in interviews and on his podcast, and even snapped a photo from his plane as he traveled to Orlando earlier in the day. As soon as Raw started and he appeared onscreen, fans took to social media to voice their concern over the risk he is taking.

Should Lawler be traveling to Raw each week going forward? Give us your thoughts down in the comments.

Photo: Twitter/@BulletClubIta