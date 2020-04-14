WWE Fans Are Worried About Jerry Lawler Being Back on WWE Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler made his return to the Monday Night Raw commentary desk this week, but fans weren't too happy to see him. Considering that he's both 70-years-old and has a history of heart problems following his near-fatal heart attack in 2012, "The King" has a spot in the high risk group for the coronavirus during the ongoing pandemic. Lawler has brushed off the concerns both in interviews and on his podcast, and even snapped a photo from his plane as he traveled to Orlando earlier in the day. As soon as Raw started and he appeared onscreen, fans took to social media to voice their concern over the risk he is taking.
Should Lawler be traveling to Raw each week going forward? Give us your thoughts down in the comments.
Photo: Twitter/@BulletClubIta
That's a No From Me
Nah dawg. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9cFQR0RAiZ— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 14, 2020
Questionable Logic
Lawler implied on his podcast that because people of all ages have tested positive for COVID-19, he doesn’t believe older people are as at risk as initially thought (which is why he was going back to work).
This blew my mind.
Very risky on his part. https://t.co/dvCEV3hZAL— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 14, 2020
Essential
C'mon @WWE, you're seriously telling me that SEVENTY YEAR OLD JERRY LAWLER IS "ESSENTIAL PERSONNEL"?!?
For shame having a higher risk individual fly during a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/kDmuAIIkXu— Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) April 13, 2020
High Risk
listen, i may not like jerry lawler’s commentary, but that DOES NOT mean i wish bad things upon him. he should not be in there right now because he is AT RISK. you won’t see this mr. lawler but please stay safe and leave when you can! #WWERAW— kel released the hounds (@kellancalledit) April 14, 2020
Pretty Big Heart Issues
Doesn’t Lawler have heart issues? Seems like being part of a show during this stuff isn’t a smart idea.— Casey Michael (@ifyouseekcasey) April 14, 2020
Reasons
Jerry Lawler:
* 70+ years old
* Heart attack survivor
* considered "high risk" for COVID-19
* was flown into Orlando for RAW
because reasons pal#WWERAW— Dennis Stansfield (@DennisUltima) April 14, 2020
Fair Question
Isn't Jerry The King Lawler the last person who should be there? He had a heart attack 8 years ago!! JESUS!#RAW #WWERAW— Just Alyx (@Vx1AlyxsWorld) April 14, 2020
