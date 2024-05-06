Tiffany Stratton Declares Herself "The Perfect Embodiment" For WWE Queen of the Ring

WWE is getting royal once again. With WWE Backlash in the rear view, all focus is now on WWE King and Queen of the Ring. Barring a WWE Network special in 2015, this is the first time that WWE is hosting a premium live event centered around the royal tournament since 2002. Debuting in 1985, King of the Ring operates as a standard multi-man bracket that concludes with its winner being awarded the titular crown. WWE Hall of Famers like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, and "Macho Man" Randy Savage are among former winners, while current roster members Xavier Woods, Baron Corbin, and Sheamus once called themselves king. WWE added a women's bracket in 2021, the Queen's Crown tournament, which was won by Zelina Vega.

Tiffany Stratton Has Queen of the Ring Gear Ready

(Photo: WWE)

While WWE has yet to reveal the full brackets for this year's tournaments, one surging WWE superstar is already making her case for the crown. Speaking to ComicBook, WWE SmackDown's Tiffany Stratton revealed she already has her royal gear ready should she emerge victorious.

"Of course I've got all the pink robes and the pink crowns lined up," Stratton said. "I feel like if I were to win, or rather when I win Queen of the Ring, I feel like I'm going to be the perfect embodiment of being a queen."

Despite only being on the main roster for three months, Stratton has already cemented herself as one of the WWE SmackDown women's division's cornerstones. The former NXT Women's Champion received massive support from the Australian crowd at WWE Elimination Chamber and eliminated former WWE Women's Champion Naomi in the process. She parlayed that momentum into a triple threat WWE Women's Championship match against titleholder Bayley and Naomi this past weekend at WWE Backlash, impressing once again in defeat.

Stratton is expected to be among the WWE SmackDown field of competitors in this year's Queen of the Ring tournament. WWE Monday Night Raw's representatives are Zoey Stark, Ivy Nile, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria, Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Natalya.

King and Queen of the Ring tournament matches kick off tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, which goes down at 8 PM ET on USA Network. Winners from each bracket will be crowned at WWE King and Queen of the Ring on Saturday, May 25th, streaming on Peacock.