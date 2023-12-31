AEW's Adam Copeland Wins TNT Title at Worlds End, but Loses Title in Record Time

Ever since Adam Copeland stepped into AEW, the match everyone wanted to see was Copeland vs Christian Cage. Fans got their wish a few weeks ago, but that turned out to be something different than what fans were hoping for due to a storyline twist. Fans would finally get their wish at AEW Worlds End...at least until another twist that left the previous one in the dust. After a fantastic match that even included Nick Wayne being slammed through a flaming table, Copeland would take Cage down and become the new TNT Champion. Then the twist came, as Killswitch hit the ring and ended up giving Cage his newly won Title shot contract. Cage would then cash it in and take down Copeland to win back his TNT Championship, becoming the Champ once more.

Copeland attacked Cage on the entrance ramp and then picked up Cage and slammed him into the giant stage panel. Copeland continued to knock Cage around down the ramp and threw him into a barricade. Copeland continued the assault, slamming Cage into another barricade and then slamming Cage's face into the announce table before telling Nigel to shut up.

The two finally got in the ring, and Copeland hit Cage with a number of punches. The Champ ran out of the ring and drew Copeland out before kicking him and throwing him into the wall, but then Copeland countered a move and threw Cage towards the steel steps, which caused Cage's legs to slam into the steps. Copeland tried to stomp on Cage's hand but Cage got away and ran out of the ring and up the stairs through the crowd.

Nick Wayne tried to interfere, but Copeland threw Wayne into the wall and then climbed on top and jumped off, colliding with Cage on the concrete floor. Copeland chased Cage down the steps and back towards the ring, and Copeland walked the barricade and collided with Cage, knocking him to the floor once again.

The two returned to the ring and Copeland was still in control, hitting Cage with a number of strikes to the head before setting up for a spear. Cage dodged it and threw Copeland into the ring post, and that finally opened up some space for Cage. Cage slammed Copeland's face into the steps and then went to step on his neck and did just that before rolling Copeland into the ring. Cage went for a cover but Copeland kicked out.

Cage kept targeting Copeland's neck and it also opened up a cut around his eye. Cage grabbed some Kendo Sticks and hit Copeland in the back three times before trying to choke Copeland with a Kendo Stick. Cage dragged Copeland towards the center of the ring and tried to attack Copeland's neck again with the stick, and then went for a cover but Copeland kicked out. Cage delivered more strikes to Copeland's face and then called on Wayne to get him a chair. Cage put the chair on the back of Copeland's neck and then taunted the crowd before locking in a Boston Crab while sitting not eh chair, crushing him underneath.

Copeland lifted himself enough to break the submission but Cage kept him on the mat. Cage called for another weapon and Wayne gave him a metal rod, but he missed and Copeland slammed Cage down. Copeland then had the Kendo Stick and connected with several strikes on Cage before locking in a submission. Then Cage tried to grab the metal rod but Copeland grabbed it from him and put it across Cage's mouth. Copeland went hunting for weapons and found a ladder, while Wayne talked to Cage in the ring.

Copeland set up the chair and then catapulted Cage's face directly into it. Copeland set up the ladder again but was met with a vicious kendo stick strike from Cage. Cage then hit a DDT before moving up the ladder, and Copeland got to his feet and met him up top. They fought on top of the ladder and then Cage hit a sunset flip powerbomb on Copeland off the top of it. Cage went for the cover but Copeland kicked out.

Cage went to grab some things from under the ring and pulled out some tables. Wayne set them up and Cage grabbed Copeland to slam him into them, but Copeland reversed the move and then went for a spear, but Wayne moved Cage out of the way. Copeland had a kendo stick and hit Cage in the back before hitting Cage's back with a chair. Another shot followed and then Copeland hit an impaler on the chair, but when Copeland went for the ConChairTo, Wayne interfered. Cage then hit Copeland with a low blow and went for the cover, but Copeland kicked out.

Cage set up a table in the corner as the crowd chanted we want fire. Cage went for a move but Copeland jumped over him and hit Cage with two chair shots to the head before connecting with a spear that sent Cage right through the table. Copeland covered Cage and had the win but Shayna Wayne pulled the referee out of the ring. Copeland saw what happened and went right for her, but Nick came in and hit Copeland with the Title. Wayne went up top and hit Wayne's World on Copeland, slamming him to the floor.

Cage tried to cover Copeland in the ring but he kicked out once again. Cage lifted the steps and pulled out some lighter fluid and lighters, and they put the lighter fluid on the table set up outside the ring. Wayne lit the table on fire and then Copeland hit Cage with a spear before punching Wayne on the side of the ring. Copeland then put more lighter fluid on the table and went to light it on fire. Then after it erupted in flames Copeland slammed Nick Wayne into the table. Cage then came at Copeland with the Title but Copeland hit a low blow and then hit the Killswitch before going for the cover, and he got the win. Adam Copeland is your new TNT Champion.

Killswitch then came out and hit Copeland with a clothesline and a choke slam. Cage came into the ring and demanded that Killswitch give him his contract that he won earlier in the night, and Killswitch hesitated but ultimately gave it to Cage. Cage signed his name to the contract and cashed it in right then, and after one move Cage pinned Copeland and won back the TNT Championship.

AEW World's End

FTW Championship Match: Hook (C) def. Wheeler Yuta

20-man Battle Royal (Future AEW TNT Championship Match) – Killswitch Wins

AEW World Championship Match: MJF (C) vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm (C) def. Riho

No Disqualification AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage (C) def. Adam Copeland

AEW TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart (C) def. Abadon

AEW Continental Classic Championship Final: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

Swerve Strickland def. Dustin Rhodes

Miro def. Andrade El Idolo

Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and Sting def. The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs), Big Bill and Ricky Starks

