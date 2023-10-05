New AEW Star Adam Copeland Makes His Dynamite Debut

After departing WWE with a memorable final match against Sheamus, Adam Copeland is officially a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster. Known for his Hall of Fame run as Edge in WWE, Copeland is now in AEW, debuting at the end of Sunday night's WrestleDream pay-per-view to confront his longtime tag-team partner and best friend, Christian Cage. Wrestling fans everywhere have not only been excited to see Copeland in AEW, but also to see him in a storyline with Cage once again.

Copeland's debut at WrestleDream wasn't much more than a run-in, saving the day for Darby Allin and aligning himself with Sting. On Wednesday night, during the fourth anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, Copeland finally got a chance to say a few words inside the ring.

The newest AEW star's segment was saved for the final few minutes of Dynamite on Wednesday, as he came out to recap some of his story regarding the 2011 injury that almost ended his career. Of course, he took an opportunity to mention how much he'd like to wear the AEW World Championship and that there's a roster full of "first-ever matchups" for him. He specifically mentioned Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Miro, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Juice Robinson.

Copeland ended the segment by calling out Christian Cage, who walked out with the TNT Championship over his shoulder. He explained why he opposed Cage and took Sting's side at WrestleDream. He tells Cage that he's in AEW because "it's Time" for the two of them to team up once again. He extended a peace offering to Cage for them to make one final run together. Cage's response?

"Go f*** yourself."

Adam Copeland Plans to End Full-Time Career in AEW

After making his AEW debut at the end of WrestleDream, Copeland opened up about his decision to join All Elite Wrestling and his plans for the next stage of his career. Speaking to CBS Sports, Copeland explained that he sees this upcoming run in AEW as the end of the road as a full-time in-ring performer. Being able to wind things down alongside Christian Cage is what really sealed the deal.

"I think that's a very safe thing to say because I know how much work it's going to take to be able to pull it off," he said. "I know that. I'm not in any way trying to fool myself into thinking I'm just going to trot through this whole thing. It's going to be hard. It's going to be a lot of hard work. I enjoy hard work. I always have. I'm also a realist and I understand that I'm not going to be able to maintain it for a super long time."

