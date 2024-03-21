AEW's Willow Nightingale Teases Mercedes Mone Betrayal on Dynamite

Mercedes Mone made her grand AEW debut at last week's Big Business, and tonight the CEO returned to the AEW ring to get things started on Dynamite. It didn't take long for things to get interesting thanks to the appearance of Julia Hart and Skye Blue, but things didn't initially go their way. They tried to mount an attack with chairs, but Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale made the save, at least it felt that way at first. After Hart and Blue left, the lights came on to reveal Nightingale holding her chair as if she was about to attack Mone, but dropped the chair once Mone realized what was happening. It seems Nightingale could be setting up Mone for a big betrayal, and things should only get more interesting from here.

Mone got her night started with a promo about returning to the ring after her injury. "As you can see I was rocking and rolling. I was kicking butt all over the world, but then it got taken away from me," Mone said. "You see I didn't know how I was going to come back, but I knew I needed to be back. I needed to be here. You see, because minor setbacks make for major comebacks, and now here I am as your CEO."

"And I want to make the mission very very clear. I'm not here to lead a women's evolution. No, I've done that before. I am here to lead a woman's global revolution," Mone said. "I came here to face the very best women in AEW and all over the globe. Now, about last week, when Julia Hart and the TBS Champion, that's right, and Skye Blue attacked Willow, they must not have heard when I said I have unfinished business with Willow. And anybody who messes with my business will get bankrupt, because there's a price to pay when you mess with Mercedes Mone."

The lights went out and Hart was at ringside. Blue then dove into the ring and attacked Mone from the other direction, but Mone was able to fend her off and set up Hart for a finisher. That's when Blue raced in and pulled Hart out of the ring, though they then grabbed chairs from underneath the ring.

Kris Statlander and Nightingale then raced out to the ring with chairs of their own, and that kept Hart and Blue at bay. The lights went dark again and when they came back on Hart and Blue were gone, though there was something noticeably different about the people in the ring. That's because Nightingale could be seen holding the chair up as if she was prepping to hit Mone with it behind her back.

Mone turned around and quickly noticed, and Nightingale was a bit frozen in place before dropping the chair. Mone was somewhat stunned and then she made her way out of the ring while keeping an eye on Nightingale. This could be signifying a big turn for Nightingale, and while that has been teased before, perhaps this is where Nightingale makes the jump.

In a later interview, Mone shook hands with Statlander and thanked her for the assist. When Willow went to talk, Mone cut her off, saying she's done enough. The bad blood is already starting to build between the two stars, and that will likely play a role in tonight's street fight.

We'll have to wait and see what happens, but either way we are getting a feud between Mone and Nightingale, and that is already looking promising, even from just their few interactions since Mone's debut.

What did you think of the segment and would you like to see Nightingale turn on Mone? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!