Ruby Soho Makes AEW Debut At All Out

✖

AEW All Out is finally here, and typically Tony Khan and company have a surprise or two up their sleeve when it comes to one of their biggest events of the year. Two names were at the top of many lists when it came to the big event, and those were unquestionably Bryan Danielson and Ruby Soho. The good news is we can check one of those off the list already, as Soho made her anticipated AEW debut at All Out during the Casino Battle Royale. There was one spot left in the Battle Royale, and it turned out to be Ruby heading to the ring as the Joker.

Ruby has been hyping up her eventual reemergence in the ring with a series of promo videos titled The Runaway, and those have not only made reference to her time in WWE but also her letting that past go and jumping into a new era, setting the stage for her return to the ring in AEW. They were stellar, so if that is just a prelude to what she can do in AEW, we're all in for a treat.

.@realrubysoho is the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale at #AEWAllOut! pic.twitter.com/b92fw7jXgk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021

Ruby will bolster an already talented Women's Division and brings some name recognition and experience that should only help the talented roster. Hopefully, this also means AEW is willing to give the Women's Divison some additional airtime because the talent is more than there.

Here's the full card for All Out:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs Christian Cage

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Lucha Bros vs The Young Bucks (Steel Cage Match)

AEW Women's World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker vs Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship: Miro vs Eddie Kingston

CM Punk vs Darby Allin

MJF vs Chris Jericho

Jon Moxley vs Satoshi Kojima

Paul Wight vs QT Marshall

Women's Casino Battle Royale: Includes Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Rebel, Diamante, Penelope Ford, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, The Bunny, Jami Hayter, Big Swole, Nyla Rose, Leyla Hirsch, KiLynn King, Kiera Hogan, Anna Jay, Jade Cargill, Abadon, Riho, Skye Blue, and one more mystery star.

Are you excited for All Out? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!