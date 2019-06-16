Report: Here’s How Many People Tried to Get AEW All Out Tickets

Tickets for All Elite Wrestling’s All Out event at the Sears Centre outside of Chicago on Aug. 31 went on sale on Friday, selling out in just 15 minutes. The arena has a capacity of roughly 11,000, yet sold out in just half the time it took for fans to buy every available ticket for its predecessor event from September 2018, All In.

According to Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, roughly 72,500 fans were in the online queue in the first 30 minutes of tickets going on sale, and calculated that the promotion could have sold double that amount of tickets. He stated on Wrestling Observer Radio it the event sold out faster than any event he’s ever heard of, including WrestleMania.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve never heard, and I would’ve heard, of any pro wrestling show that ever had this many people looking for tickets in history,” Meltzer said. “… The number is ridiculous, it’s like nothing that has ever been in wrestling.”

Meltzer couldn’t quite pin down the root behind the massive audience that has arrived for AEW. The promotion’s wrestlers built up a fanbase with the hit YouTube series Being The Elite, though he pointed out that the page’s regular viewership doesn’t match the total of fans that wanted All Out tickets. He also speculated that a big percentage of the company’s fans are wrestling fans who have been so disgruntled with WWE’s product that they simply have been waiting for a legitimate alternative to appear in order to start watching again.

Only two matches have been announced so far for All Out — Hangman Page vs. Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship and Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega.

With the event taking place in the Chicago area, speculation has once again started over whether or not former WWE Champion CM Punk would appear at the show. This speculation increased when AEW president Tony Khan confirmed in previous interviews that he originally envisioned Punk to be apart of his new promotion before even the members of The Elite were brough in.

Cody Rhodes addressed that speculation in a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

“That door will forever remain open to CM Punk,” Rhodes said. “He was very good to me in OVW. He was a great person to learn from in the ring. I had a good relationship with him. That door will remain open, but for All Out, the main focus for me is Hangman Page and Chris Jericho to determine the very first AEW World Champion.”