Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks Dominate the First AEW Awards
Bleacher Report hosted the first-ever AEW Awards on Wednesday night ahead of AEW Dynamite, celebrating the best moments in AEW from the past year. The winners were selected by fans who voted online over the past two weeks. The awards were then presented by a number of celebrities, including Shaquille O'Neal, Bert Kreischer, Chael Sonnen, Camille Kostek, Ron Funches, Danielle Fishel Karp and Jensen Karp.
Check out the full list of winners below!
Biggest Beatdown:
- Winner: Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy
- Dark Order attacks Nightmare Family
- Nyla Rose puts Riho + Shida through tables
- Brian Cage sneak attacks Jon Moxley
- The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl
Hardest Moment to Clean Up After:
- Winner: The Parking Lot Brawl (Santana & Ortiz accepted, then threw the awards on the ground)
- Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Inner Circle
- The Bunkhouse Match
- Big Swole dumps garbage on Dr. Britt Baker
Best Twitter Follow
- Winner: Nyla Rose (though Baker stole the award)
- MJF
- Orange Cassidy
- Dr. Britt Baker
Biggest Surprise
- Winner: Sting's AEW debut (Darby Allin accepted on his behalf)
- Matt Hardy's debut
- Jake Roberts' debut
- Brodie Lee Revealed as the Exalted One
- Miro revealed as The Best Man
LOL Award
- Winner: Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool
- Jericho + MJF: Le Dinner Debonair
- Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone
- Inner Circle Vegas Trip
Biggest WTF Moment:
- Winner: Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW
- Cody Rhodes steel cage moonsault
- Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart
- Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida
- Young Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing
High Flyer Award:
- Winner: Rey Fenix
- Marq Quen
- Nick Jackson
- PAC
Best Moment on the Mic:
- Winner: Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match
- MJF "We Deserve Better" Speech
- Jon Moxley accepts Inner Circle Invitation
- Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill
- Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho
Breakout Star — Male:
- Winner: Darby Allin
- Orange Cassidy
- Eddie Kingston
- John Silver
Breakout Star — Female:
- Winner: Hikaru Shida (Baker stole the award)
- Anna Jay
- Tay Conti
- Big Swole
- Penelope Ford
Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year
- Winner: Stadium Stampede
- Moxley wins AEW Championship
- Shida wins AEW Women's Championship
- Omega + Page defeat The Young Bucks
- Darby Allin wins TNT Title from Cody
- The Young Bucks win AEW Tag Team title