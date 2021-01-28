Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks Dominate the First AEW Awards

✖

Bleacher Report hosted the first-ever AEW Awards on Wednesday night ahead of AEW Dynamite, celebrating the best moments in AEW from the past year. The winners were selected by fans who voted online over the past two weeks. The awards were then presented by a number of celebrities, including Shaquille O'Neal, Bert Kreischer, Chael Sonnen, Camille Kostek, Ron Funches, Danielle Fishel Karp and Jensen Karp.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Biggest Beatdown:

Winner: Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy

Dark Order attacks Nightmare Family

Nyla Rose puts Riho + Shida through tables

Brian Cage sneak attacks Jon Moxley

The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl

Hardest Moment to Clean Up After:

Winner: The Parking Lot Brawl (Santana & Ortiz accepted, then threw the awards on the ground)

(Santana & Ortiz accepted, then threw the awards on the ground) Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Inner Circle

The Bunkhouse Match

Big Swole dumps garbage on Dr. Britt Baker

Best Twitter Follow

Winner: Nyla Rose (though Baker stole the award)

(though Baker stole the award) MJF

Orange Cassidy

Dr. Britt Baker

Biggest Surprise

Winner: Sting's AEW debut (Darby Allin accepted on his behalf)

(Darby Allin accepted on his behalf) Matt Hardy's debut

Jake Roberts' debut

Brodie Lee Revealed as the Exalted One

Miro revealed as The Best Man

LOL Award

Winner: Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool

Jericho + MJF: Le Dinner Debonair

Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone

Inner Circle Vegas Trip

Biggest WTF Moment:

Winner: Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW

Cody Rhodes steel cage moonsault

Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart

Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

Young Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing

High Flyer Award:

Winner: Rey Fenix

Marq Quen

Nick Jackson

PAC

Best Moment on the Mic:

Winner: Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match

MJF "We Deserve Better" Speech

Jon Moxley accepts Inner Circle Invitation

Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill

Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho

Breakout Star — Male:

Winner: Darby Allin

Orange Cassidy

Eddie Kingston

John Silver

Breakout Star — Female:

Winner: Hikaru Shida (Baker stole the award)

(Baker stole the award) Anna Jay

Tay Conti

Big Swole

Penelope Ford

Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year