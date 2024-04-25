AEW: Chuck Taylor Finally Picks a Side in Best Friends Breakup

One of the most beloved groups in All Elite Wrestling is in the middle of a nasty breakup. The Best Friends won fans over with their big group hugs and consistent love for one another. That love ran out in recent weeks, as Trent Beretta turned on Orange Cassidy after they were eliminated from the AEW Tag Team Championship tournament. Beretta attacked Orange Cassidy and made it clear to his best friend Chuck Taylor that it was time to pick a side. On Wednesday's new episode of AEW Dynamite, Taylor made his decision.

Dynamite opened with Beretta attacking Orange Cassidy once again, leaving him sprawled out in the ring while he called on Chuck Taylor to come out. Being forced to choose between his two Best Friends, Taylor ultimately took the side of Orange Cassidy, and took the fight right to Beretta.

"I just want to start off by apologizing. I'm sorry. I'm sorry that I didn't do this a long time ago," Beretta told Taylor after he entered the ring. "I'm sorry that we spent five years hugging this narcissistic prick. You remember, we brought him in here, he was supposed to be our mascot? And somehow he made us his lackeys. We fought for him. We protected him. We did everything for him. And he gave us nothing. Orange Cassidy does not care about you. Orange Cassidy is not your friend. Chuck, I care about you. I'm your friend. I love you. So please, do the right thing and give the people what they want."

Taylor heard Beretta's words but clearly didn't believe them. After Beretta opened his arms for a classic Best Friends hug, Taylor opened his right back, only to drop them to his sides a moment later.

"You know, Trent. I've always thought you were a piece of shit," Taylor said, taking the fight straight to Beretta. After chasing him out of the ring, Taylor issued a challenge to his former tag partner and BFF.

"Trent, I know back there they won't clear me for a match in this ring. But I don't want to fight you in the ring. I wanna fight you in the damn parking lot."

The duo will likely get that parking lot brawl in the coming weeks, but AEW has yet to officially announce it.