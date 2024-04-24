Matt Hardy is staying busy during his free agency. This past weekend at TNA Rebellion, Matt returned to his former home, reviving his "Broken" Matt Hardy persona in the process and attacking TNA World Champion Moose. Matt's TNA comeback came just weeks after his AEW contract expired. Over the past couple of months, Matt had been outspoken about his wrestling future, noting that he wants to have a final strong run before he calls it a career and is adamant on ensuring that the Hardy legacy is protected as he and brother Jeff Hardy wrap up their in-ring careers.

Matt Hardy "Still Talking" With AEW Despite TNA Return

(Photo: AEW, TNA)

The Broken One's TNA return might be just for a cup of coffee.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Matt Hardy revealed that he and AEW President Tony Khan are "still talking" even after his appearance at TNA Rebellion.

"I will start and I will preface it by saying I love AEW. I love working with Tony Khan. He's a great guy. My contract ended up expiring. We hadn't reached a deal yet and we're still in the midst of talking," Matt revealed. "Literally in the last week, I have talked to every promoter from every promotion that there is. [My TNA Rebellion appearance] was me showing that pro wrestling can still be unpredictable."

Matt noted that his TNA cameo had only materialized just days before the premium live event went on the air.

"This was done in a couple days notice. We kind of started talking about this on Wednesday," Matt added. "Pro Wrestling is at its best when it's unpredictable. I didn't tell anyone. My brother (Jeff Hardy) texted me this morning. He's like, 'Oh my God. That was great last night. How'd it feel to be out there? That was killer.' If you want to keep a secret, just keep a secret. Just go about your business and do your thing."

Matt's immediate future appears to be a program with TNA World Champion Moose, with the two possibly coming to a head as soon as TNA's next premium live event, TNA Slammiversary in July. As for what the long-term holds, Matt is likely holding out until Jeff's AEW contract expires later this summer so the brothers can make a decision about their in-ring futures together.