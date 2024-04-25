AEW Announces Return of Kenny Omega on Dynamite

It's been a while since AEW fans have seen Kenny Omega on TV, but the All Elite Wrestling star is making his long-awaited return to TV very, very soon. During tonight's Dynamite, AEW revealed that Omega will make his return to AEW TV during next week's episode of Dynamite, and fans are excited to see what he has to say. Omega has been out of action since December of last year, as he's been dealing with a severe case of diverticulitis and diverticulosis. He's also indicated that he might require surgery before he can return to the ring, but at least he'll be back on AEW TV next week, and hopefully, he'll have an update on his condition and how his recovery is progressing.

Omega admitted himself to the hospital after an episode of Dynamite, and though he's been active on Twitch in the time since, he hasn't made an appearance on Television since. Omega gave an update on his health status during a previous Twitch stream, revealing that a supplement line has helped make him comfortable as he tries to recover.

"Even though I'm very much still dealing with the effects of diverticulitis and diverticulosis. There is this wonderful clinic, LifeMed Clinic over in Baltimore, and they have helped a number of wrestlers. They have done stuff with DPP and DDP Yoga. Their professionals were able to hook me up with a supplement line consisting of the stuff that I need for general gut health and healing peptides, has helped me feel very good in my day-to-day," Omega said.

"Before, I was having one real bad day and one real good day. On streaming days, I would almost stay in bed until 5 p.m. to make sure I could do it. It's something I wanted to do. IV drips, being hydrated, even though it sounds like a strange thing. When it's bad, you don't feel like digesting anything because drinking and eating hurts. With these supplements, a lot of my inflammation has gone down. I'm able to eat properly and drink more fluids without feeling discomfort," Omega said.

While he feels okay in day to day activities, getting in the ring is a completely different story, and to do that he would likely require surgery. "Aside from feeling sensitive to the touch, for a quick second I thought, 'Oh my goodness, is it possible I'm able to go back without surgery?' Nah. The first time I take someone's double foot stomp, even if it's Marko Stunt or Riho, something is probably going to blow. Even if Dobby walks on my belly, that's a 21-pound cat. As good as I feel right now in my day to day and training, once impact starts to get involved or you have to use your core to do heavy lifts, that's when things start to get dangerous. I'm going to have to make sure it's all taken care of," Omega said.

We wish Omega all the best in his recovery and hope he is back to 100% soon. AEW fans will assuredly love seeing him back on AEW TV next week as well.