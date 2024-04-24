AEW Announces When Forbidden Door Tickets Go On Sale, Tony Khan and Hiroshi Tanahashi Comment

All Elite Wrestling's crossover super show with New Japan Pro Wrestling is back for another installment. Earlier this month, AEW announced that AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door would return this June 30th, emanating from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in New York. Previous editions of the event hailed from Chicago and Toronto. Both past AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door shows have been championed as two of the strongest pay-per-views in the modern wrestling era, propelled by instant classic bouts like Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Ticket Sales Announcement

(Photo: AEW)

Tickets to step through the banished passageway are hours away from going on sale.

As announced in a press release, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door tickets will go on sale to the general public this Thursday, April 25th at 10 AM ET. Tickets can be purchased at AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com ahead of the event itself, which goes down on Sunday, June 30th from New York's UBS Arena.

"2024 has already delivered some of the most incredible pay-per-view events in the history of AEW, setting the stage for what will be the biggest Forbidden Door yet on June 30 at UBS Arena," AEW President Tony Khan said. "Nowhere else on the planet will fans have the opportunity to witness wrestlers of this caliber from a wide array of backgrounds and promotions perform on a stage this grand, and we welcome fans from across the world to join us for this once-in-a-lifetime event."

While the card has yet to form, one talent who will be involved again is Hiroshi Tanahashi. The NJPW Ace headlined the first AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, facing Jon Moxley for the vacant AEW World Championship, and battled MJF for the same prize at last year's event. This year, Tanahashi works Forbidden Door in a different role.

"This is my first Forbidden Door as NJPW President," Tanahashi said. "So speaking as a wrestler and as an executive, I can't wait to see the sparks fly between NJPW and AEW once again."

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door goes down on Sunday, June 30th.