AEW Blood & Guts: Fans Are Split Over Chris Jericho's Crash Pad Spot

AEW's first Blood & Guts match ended in an emotional scene on this week's Dynamite. After failing to force him to submit, MJF threatened to throw Chris Jericho off the roof of the cage unless the rest of The Inner Circle surrendered and declared The Pinnacle the winners. His plan worked, but Friedman decided to throw Jericho off anyway, causing him to crash onto the entrance ramp below. With the way Jericho landed it was obvious that a crash pad broke his fall, which is nothing new when it comes to high-stakes spots in pro wrestling. But some fans were split over it nonetheless. One side was arguing that the crash pad (and the camera angle that made it obvious that's what he fell on) took away any impact from the spot, while the other thought it was perfectly fine considering Jericho's safety.

