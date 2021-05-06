AEW Blood & Guts: Fans Are Split Over Chris Jericho's Crash Pad Spot
AEW's first Blood & Guts match ended in an emotional scene on this week's Dynamite. After failing to force him to submit, MJF threatened to throw Chris Jericho off the roof of the cage unless the rest of The Inner Circle surrendered and declared The Pinnacle the winners. His plan worked, but Friedman decided to throw Jericho off anyway, causing him to crash onto the entrance ramp below. With the way Jericho landed it was obvious that a crash pad broke his fall, which is nothing new when it comes to high-stakes spots in pro wrestling. But some fans were split over it nonetheless. One side was arguing that the crash pad (and the camera angle that made it obvious that's what he fell on) took away any impact from the spot, while the other thought it was perfectly fine considering Jericho's safety.
You can see some of the reactions to it in the list below. How did you feel about the finish to Blood & Guts? Let us know in the comments below!
OFF THE TOP OF THE CAGE! #BLOODandGUTS pic.twitter.com/bV3h5M9N2I— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021
Shootin' Shotzi
Nice and Soft
Jericho at the end of Blood and Guts pic.twitter.com/6Vqjuh1x6s— Kyle Lewis (@KeepItFiveStar) May 6, 2021
Valid Criticisms
I think criticisms about the camera work for the Jericho fall and even the chair shot Sammy took are valid.
Otherwise, I really enjoyed Blood and Guts. It was a proper dogfight, a real war. Just what I wanted.— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) May 6, 2021
The "Discourse"
*Matt Hardy falls and hits head on concrete*
Fans: “omg how unprofessional from AEW”
*Chris Jericho falls and it isn’t on concrete*
Fans: “AEW sucks it should have been onto concrete”
Fantastic stuff.— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) May 6, 2021
Let's Ask The Simpsons
Twitter fans are the worst, seeing people are angry that Jericho didn’t take a bump from the top of cage to the concrete.
There’s some seriously dense fuckers out there 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/IBhYwc3sFW— Simpsons wrestling memes (@SimpsonsWWE) May 6, 2021
Two Things Can Be True
Flat ending to Blood & Gut ≠ I wanted Jericho to be thrown onto concrete.— Mr. Warren Hayes (@MrWarrenHayes) May 6, 2021
If We're Being Honest...
It was a really, really shite camera angle. The commentators must have had pre-planned lines to say just like they did for the barbed wire match that didn't match the pictures we saw. AEW's production/planning clearly needs to improve.— Ross Tweddell (@RossOnRasslin) May 6, 2021