Chris Jericho Says One of AEW's Championships 'Doesn't Mean Anything'

Chris Jericho decided to take a shot at one of All Elite Wrestling's championships during his latest edition of Saturday Night Special. During the live stream "Le Champion" got on the topic of how WWE has too many championships, pointing out how both Raw and SmackDown have their own set of world, midcard and tag team championships. He then turned his attention to AEW, saying that it shouldn't add too many more beyond possibly a women's tag team championship.

"So I like the fact that in AEW we have the World Title and now we have the TNT Title and then we have a Women's Title and Tag Team Titles for guys," Jericho said (h/t Fightful). "I think it should stay there. If you want to do Women's Tag Team Titles, that's fine. We need to expand the division a bit but other than that, we don't need any more titles."

He then brought up the FTW Championship, a title Tazz recently reintroduced to the company and awarded to Brian Cage.

"The FTW Title even is too much," Jericho said. "It doesn't mean anything. Who cares? That's just me, but maybe some people care. It seems to me it's not even a real title. So, anyway, you don't want to muddle it down too much."

Tazz first introduced the FTW Championship back in 1998 during a storyline where then-ECW Champion Shane Douglas refused to defend his world championship against him. The title was retired the following year when Tazz finally became world champion, and he brought it back while Cage was waiting for his shot at Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship. The title is not officially recognized by AEW, though Cage has already defended it on an episode of AEW Dark against Brian Pillman Jr.

During the same recording, Jericho talked about how an "NXT reject" was responsible for leaking the surprise that Eric Bischoff was making a special one-time appearance on Dynamite.

"For example, when we had the debate and Eric Bischoff was announced on Reddit — and we know the spy is, by the way. Oh, we know. He'll never f—ing be back in AEW. [An] NXT reject was a spy, so print that," Jericho said. "I was like, listen, we can announce this or we can just not announce it and don't worry about it and see, you know, the people that know will know and maybe they'll watch if they weren't going to. The people that don't know, will still be surprised. That's exactly what happened. People were super surprised that Bischoff was there and it worked out great."

